Diageo Acquires Owner Of 'FlavorPrint' Technology Vivanda

Drinks giant Diageo has announced the acquisition of Vivanda, the owner of the technology behind the group's digital ‘What’s Your Whisky’ platform.

Vivanda also plays a key role in Diageo's 'Journey of Flavour' immersive experience at Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh.

It offers more than 800 flavour combinations, meaning a consumer could visit every day for more than two years and not have the same experience twice, the spirits giant noted.

FlavorPrint Technology

Using artificial intelligence, Vivanda's FlavorPrint technology analyses and maps consumers’ flavour preferences against a proprietary sensory database of foods and aromas to generate a digital representation of their unique ‘FlavorPrint’.

It then recommends flavour profiles of brands and variants that consumers are most likely to enjoy.

Launched in 2019, the group's ‘What’s Your Whisky’ platform has been rolled out across 21 markets and is available in 16 languages.

It has been integrated into the physical stores and e-commerce platforms of a number of Diageo's customers in Europe and North America, as well as across its direct-to-consumer channels, such as malts.com to enable purchase recommendations.

The technology breaks down traditional barriers to category exploration, supporting broader consumer engagement through more personalised recommendations and helping to ensure consumers become aware of Diageo's brands at every point along the purchase path.

Read More: Diageo Sees First-Half Sales Raised By High-End Spirits

Acquisition Of Vivanda

The acquisition will enable Diageo to expand the FlavorPrint technology to other categories and support further development of the group's advanced analytics and digital marketing capabilities.

It will provide a deeper understanding of consumer taste preferences, helping to unlock further opportunities in innovation and personalised consumer experiences.

Cristina Diezhandino, chief marketing officer at Diageo, said, "We know consumers are looking for more personalised, interactive experiences and that they are increasingly engaging with our brands digitally as well as in person.

"We’re delighted to welcome Vivanda to Diageo and we are looking forward to working together to connect with consumers in more innovative ways that help shape the future of how we socialise in person and virtually."

Oli Fuchs, co-founder and CEO of Vivanda, added, "We are very excited to join Diageo. Vivanda set out to create innovative technology which connects consumers with products through sensory insight.

"We are proud of the excellent engagement we have received from consumers and are looking forward to connecting millions more people with their new favourite beverage and creating the digital standard for taste."

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest drinks news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.