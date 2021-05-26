Diageo Pledges £4.5m To Support India’s COVID-19 Response

Published on May 26 2021 9:29 AM in Drinks tagged: India / Diageo / CSR / COVID-19

Spirits giant Diageo has pledged £4.5 million to support India’s COVID-19 public health response during the second surge of the pandemic.

The funding will go towards acquiring various infrastructure and equipment needed in hospitals across the country.

COVID-19 Public Health Response

Diageo will help Indian Government Hospitals in 21 districts to set up Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plants to create long-term oxygen capacity.

The group will also provide state governments with fully equipped, prefabricated 16-bed mini-hospital units with PSA oxygen plants in 15 of the most critical districts, one in each state of India.

These units are designed to help increase hospital bed capacity in each district with the flexibility to upgrade to ICUs or Critical Care, as well as relocate to districts of greatest need.

Diageo will also donate medical equipment including oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, ventilator beds, and other critical devices to public hospitals across 10 States.

Anand Kripalu, managing director and CEO of Diageo India, said, "At a time when the country is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, we want to support the government’s efforts and stand by the citizens of India.

"The demand for long term medical infrastructure, especially hospital units, hospital beds and oxygen is what is needed most, and we hope our contribution will help play a part in India’s recovery."

One State One District Approach

Diageo has adopted a ‘One State One District’ approach, with the aim to ensure that support reaches at least one district in each state and union territory of the country.

Diageo’s initiative will receive support from Invest India and executed by Give India. These organisations will be prioritise the requirements of state authorities, identify critical districts, and ensure a smooth transition to state medical officials.

Since the pandemic started in 2020, Diageo plc has donated alcohol to produce ten million bottles of hand sanitiser and launched a $100 million hospitality recovery fund, 'Raising the Bar', to help pubs and bars welcome consumers back in countries when it is safe to do so.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.