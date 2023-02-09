European Craft Distillers Call For Support For SMEs

European craft distillers have called on the EU and national governments to support their efforts to grow and become more resilient.

Craft distillers are operating in the face of numerous challenges, such as trade disruptions, supply-chain issues and inflationary pressures in addition to setbacks caused by the pandemic.

spiritsEUROPE, which represents producers of alcoholic spirits at the EU level, has launched a new campaign called #SpiritsVoices, which aims to bridge the gap between craft distillers and policy making.

It will help highlight the difference that fair regulation and adequate support from the EU and national governments could make.

As part of the campaign, the body has been speaking with craft distillers across Europe about inflation, adoption of digital labels and efforts implemented by them to comply with EU regulations.

spiritsEUROPE met with three distillers from Ireland, France, and Germany, including Michael Clancy of Lough Ree Distillery, Christophe Dupic of Rozelieures, and Dr Thomas Lesniowski of Sauerländer Edelbrennerei.

The business owners spoke about innovation and sustainability, trade, taxation, product labelling and other pressing topics.

'True Innovators'

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Ulrich Adam, director general of spiritsEUROPE, said, "Craft distillers are true innovators who play an important role in their local communities. Thanks to their high-quality products, they generate jobs and revenue. Unfortunately, they are now having to deal with major inflation- and supply-chain-related challenges while operating under complex regulatory environments often marked by red tape and high taxes.

"SMEs are the backbone of the European economy. To unleash their full potential, we must find ways to alleviate current pressures and devise adequate policies to support them."

Craft spirits have witnessed growth in popularity among European consumers as they are showing more interest in the provenance and production of the drinks they consume.

In recent years, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across Europe have produced products that meet consumers’ needs while becoming engines for job creation and growth in rural areas.

