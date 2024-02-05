52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Drinks

Germany Sees 4.5% Decline In Beer Sales In 2023

By Dayeeta Das
Beer sales in Germany declined 4.5%, or by 394.2 million litres, in 2023 compared to the previous year.

In this period, breweries and beer warehouses based in Germany sold a total of around 8.4 billion litres of beer, according to the latest data from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

The data does not include non-alcoholic beers and malt drinks as well as beer imported from countries outside the European Union (EU).

After a slight increase of 2.7% in 2022, the trend of declining sales continued in the country.

Annual beer sales in Germany declined 11.5% compared to 2013 (9.5 billion litres), and was 25.3% lower than in 1993 (11.2 billion litres).

Monthly beer sales figures during the year showed a seasonal pattern, as sales rose significantly in the spring and summer months, and fell in the fall and winter.

Other Observations

Domestic beer sales fell by 4.2% to 6.9 billion litres compared to 2022.

In 2023, tax-free beer exports reached 1.4 billion litres, which is 5.9% lower compared to the figures in 2022.

Of this, 784.0 million litres (-2.6%) went to EU countries, and 646.7 million litres ( -9.6%) were shipped to non-EU destinations.

Breweries distributed 11.3 million litres (+1.2%) to their employees, free of charge, as house drinks.

Beer mixes – beer mixed with lemonade, cola, fruit juices and other non-alcoholic additives – also saw a decline in sales in 2023.

Beer blend sales declined 9.2% year on year to 403.0 million litres, accounting for 4.8% of total beer sales.

Recent years have seen a surge of interest in the non-alcoholic drinks sector.

Studies show that the low- or non-alcoholic drinks markets have been steadily growing for several years – interest in this segment grew by 9% in 2022 and is projected to accelerate as time goes on.

