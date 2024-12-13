Heineken Holding Announces Proposed Changes To Board Of Directors

Heineken Holding N.V. has announced a number of proposed changes to its board of directors, including the appointment of Jean-Marc Huët as chair.

Elsewhere, the board has announced the proposed reappointment of Alexander de Carvalho as a non-executive member.

The proposed changes will be presented for approval at the drinks giant’s AGM of shareholders, which is set to take place in April 2025.

Board Of Directors

Huët, who is currently the chairman of Lonza Group, is set to join the board of directors for a four-year term, pending approval, and will succeed Maarten Das, who will retire after more than three decades of service, as chair.

Dutch national Huët also holds the position of chair of the supervisory board of Vermaat Groep. He will step down from his roles as member and chair of the supervisory board of Heineken N.V. at its AGM in April 2025, to focus on his responsibilities with Heineken Holding N.V.

Commenting on the departure of Das as Heineken Holding chair, Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken said, “On behalf of the board and the Heineken family, I would like to thank Maarten for his commitment and involvement over more than three decades. It has been a pleasure working with him, and we will treasure the memories of his wisdom and perspective in leading the board.”

Peter Wennink

Elsewhere, Huët’s position as chair of the supervisory board of Heineken N.V. will be taken by Peter Wennink, who currently holds the vice-chair position.

“It has been a great honour to serve as member and chair of the supervisory board, and I am grateful to my colleagues on the supervisory board, and to the executive board, for the profound and pleasant collaboration,” Huët commented.

“I am proud of the company’s achievements over the past years and believe that we have the right leadership and strategy in place. I am confident that, with Peter as the new chair, the company will continue to thrive, building on our rich history while embracing what is needed to succeed in the future.”