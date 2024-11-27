Irish Retailers Pull McGregor Products From Shelves

Some Irish retailers, including Musgrave Group, BWG and Barry Group, have decided to remove products associated with mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor.

The news comes after the jury in the High Court civil case against McGregor found that he did sexually assault Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel in 2018.

The products associated with McGregor include the whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve and Forged Irish Stout.

Musgrave Group, which operates the SuperValu, Centra, Daybreak and Donnybrook Fair banners, confirmed in a statement that products associated with the MMA fighter 'are no longer available to our store network'.

A BWG Group spokesperson said, “The products are no longer listed for distribution across our network of SPAR, EUROSPAR, MACE, Londis and XL stores, including Appleby Westward which operates over 300 SPAR Stores in the South West of England.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere, Barry Group stated, 'Barry Group has made the decision to remove Forged Stout and Proper 12 from circulation to our network of Costcutter and Carry Out retail outlets.

'This action reflects our commitment to maintaining a retail environment that resonates with the values of our customers and partners.'

Tesco Ireland has also removed McGregor products from its stores, The Journal reported.

Brand Partnership

Proximo Spirits, which owns the Proper No. Twelve brand, will drop his name and image from their branding going forward, according to a report in the RTÉ.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report cited a statement from Proximo Spirits stating, 'Since 2021, Proximo Spirits has been the 100% owner of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.

'Going forward, we do not plan to use Mr McGregor's name and likeness in the marketing of the brand.'

Proper No. Twelve Whiskey emerged among the top 10, in the seventh spot, in a survey of the most popular celebrity alcohol brands based on Instagram and Google search data, conducted by business and marketing firm QR Code Generator in August of this year.