ESM Magazine

Published on Oct 20 2021 7:55 AM in Drinks tagged: Wine / Moët Hennessy / LVMH / Research Centre

Moët Hennessy Inaugurates New Research Centre

Moët Hennessy, the premium champagne, wines and spirits division of LVMH, has inaugurated the Robert-Jean de Vogüé Research Centre, dedicated to scientific research around sustainability.

The new facility adds a powerful resource to the Moët Hennessy R&D ecosystem to help better understand and anticipate current and future environmental and production challenges.

It reflects Moët Hennessy’s commitment to innovation and sustainable development, building on sustainable and resilient viticulture initiatives announced in 2020 as part of the Living Soils Living Together programme.

The centre is named after Robert-Jean de Vogüé, a visionary and avant-garde thinker who played a pivotal role in the history of Moët Hennessy.

Designed by architect Giovanni Pace, the centre is located near the Mont Aigu production site in France.

It is integrated harmoniously into the surrounding landscape and made from materials that ensure optimal thermal performance and energy consumption.

State-Of-The-Art Research Centre

Recognising the limits of the current viticulture model, the group launched this state-of-the-art research centre to support its Maisons as they introduce more sustainable practices.

The facility will also be a hub for sharing knowledge among LVMH Maisons and external organisations.

The R&D centre will focus on four areas of research to drive innovation, including microbiology and biotechnology, plant physiology, process engineering and sensory analysis and formulation.

The microbiology and biotechnology segment will analyse micro-organisms and understand their impact on vineyards, while research in plant physiology will help mitigate the impact of climate change on vines and grapes and address the challenges of global warming.

Process engineering will optimise wine production and promote recyclability.

Sensory analysis at different stages of product development will help achieve excellence at LVMH Wine and Spirits Maisons.

Sales at French luxury giant LVMH grew by 20% in the third quarter, fuelled by an appetite for high-end fashion from consumers eager to splash out following months of pandemic lockdowns.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Drinks news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

