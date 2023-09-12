Molson Coors Bolsters Investment In Dwayne Johnson-Backed ZOA Energy

Molson Coors Beverage Company has expanded its partnership with energy drink firm ZOA Energy, co-founded by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Dany Garcia, Dave Rienzi and John Shulman.

In 2021, Molson Coors and ZOA entered into a partnership with the launch of the brand, which is currently available at more than 42,000 retail locations and over 160,000 distribution points across the US and Canada.

ZOA will channelise the latest investment in media and marketing activities to drive incremental sales and expand distribution to international markets.

'Innovation And Commitment'

"We founded ZOA Energy to deliver the best quality energy drink formulations to the marketplace. Through innovation and commitment, we’ve created a range of high-quality products that both fuel the daily lives of our customers and [offer a] taste great," said Dwayne Johnson.

"With Molson Coors, a trusted partner that shares our passion for beverages, we can further deliver on that promise to an even wider audience."

As part of the agreement, Molson Coors will continue to be ZOA’s exclusive distribution partner and will assume a presence on its board.

Recently, Molson Coors acquired Blue Run Spirits, which complements the company’s Beyond Beer strategy as seeks to expand its portfolio to include an array of brands in growing categories and new routes to market.

ZOA Energy

In 2022, ZOA saw sales exceed $100 million, corresponding to a 138% year-on-year increase.

This year, the company has added two new flavours to its lineup - Strawberry Watermelon and Cherry Limeade - and has redesigned its packaging.

Recently, it unveiled its 'Fuel Something Bigger' initiative, which will see the company more than double its marketing investment.

It will focus on the new campaign and shopper marketing efforts through a variety of channels, including digital, out-of-home, and paid social media.

"This investment is another meaningful step for Molson Coors and our transformation into a total beverage company," said chief commercial officer, Michelle St. Jacques.

"ZOA is an incredible brand in a growing category, so we’re fuelling it with the right resources to scale and accelerate its results to become a bigger player in the energy space."