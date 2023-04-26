Pernod Ricard's Paul-Robert Bouhier Resigns As India MD: Sources

Pernod Ricard's managing director for India, Paul-Robert Bouhier, has resigned from his position, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday, a top departure for the spirits company as it faces a series of regulatory challenges in the country.

Bouhier, who only took over the India job in January, has resigned due to personal reasons, one of the sources said.

Pernod Ricard and Bouhier did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It was not clear if he has taken a new job internally or externally.

Bouhier held several leadership positions at Pernod Ricard, including being managing director for Southern Europe. He joined Pernod Ricard in 1995 and has worked in France, Ireland, Singapore, South Africa, and Italy.

His resignation internally was announced Wednesday in India, the three sources said.

Regulatory Challenges

The resignation comes as Pernod Ricard faces a series of regulatory challenges in India - federal agencies have accused the company of illegally making profits by giving false information to Delhi city authorities in 2021, and violating rules by financially supporting retailers in exchange for stocking more of its brands. Pernod Ricard has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

It is also fighting a near $250 million tax demand for allegedly undervaluing imports, and the Delhi city authorities have declined its request for a liquor sale licence.

Pernod Ricard has said India 'is a strong success story' and among the 'top three must-win markets.'

The French company, which makes brands such as Chivas and Absolut vodka, is the second biggest player in India with a 17% market share.

