Tennent's Maker C&C Group Announces New Role For Chief Operating Officer

Published on Jul 29 2021 10:24 AM in Drinks tagged: Drinks / C&C Group / Magners / Tennent's

C&C Group, the maker of Tennent's lager and Magners cider, has announced that its chief operating officer, Andrea Pozzi, is to take a new role with the company.

Pozzi will take on the role of managing the group's combined GB business, the company said in a statement, 'aligning management structures and guiding us through a significant change programme of simplification and integration'.

Pozzi previously led the company's GB business ahead of the acquisition of Matthew Clark and Bibendum. He will take up his new position on 1 September.

'Complete Focus And Dedication'

“I am excited with the opportunity to lead our enlarged GB business and it is with careful consideration that I felt this role requires my complete focus and dedication," Pozzi said.

"I look forward to driving the next stage of C&C’s evolution in the GB market.”

C&C Group said that it has no plans to appoint a new chief operating officer to its board, with the responsibilities associated with that position set to be fulfilled by the remaining executive directors.

Non-Executive Director Departs

Elsewhere, non-executive director Jim Clerkin has announced his intention to step down from the company's board, effective 27 October, citing increased work responsibilities in the United States.

He was a member of C&C's board of directors for four years.

Commenting on both Pozzi's new role and Clerkin's impending departure, Stewart Gilliland, non-executive chair of C&C, commented, "I am delighted that Andrea has agreed to lead our enlarged GB business and I would like to thank Andrea for his significant contribution to the Board over the last four years.

"I would also like to extend my thanks to Jim Clerkin for his valued contribution and the considerable experience he has brought to the Board of C&C over the last four years.”

Earlier this month, C&C Group said that it was encouraged by improved trading following the re-opening of hospitality in the UK and Ireland. It also recently announced the sale of its Vermont Hard Cider Company business in the US.

