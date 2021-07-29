ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Tennent's Maker C&C Group Announces New Role For Chief Operating Officer

Published on Jul 29 2021 10:24 AM in Drinks tagged: Drinks / C&amp;C Group / Magners / Tennent's

Tennent's Maker C&C Group Announces New Role For Chief Operating Officer

C&C Group, the maker of Tennent's lager and Magners cider, has announced that its chief operating officer, Andrea Pozzi, is to take a new role with the company.

Pozzi will take on the role of managing the group's combined GB business, the company said in a statement, 'aligning management structures and guiding us through a significant change programme of simplification and integration'.

Pozzi previously led the company's GB business ahead of the acquisition of Matthew Clark and Bibendum. He will take up his new position on 1 September.

'Complete Focus And Dedication'

“I am excited with the opportunity to lead our enlarged GB business and it is with careful consideration that I felt this role requires my complete focus and dedication," Pozzi said.

"I look forward to driving the next stage of C&C’s evolution in the GB market.”

C&C Group said that it has no plans to appoint a new chief operating officer to its board, with the responsibilities associated with that position set to be fulfilled by the remaining executive directors.

Non-Executive Director Departs

Elsewhere, non-executive director Jim Clerkin has announced his intention to step down from the company's board, effective 27 October, citing increased work responsibilities in the United States.

Advertisement

He was a member of C&C's board of directors for four years.

Commenting on both Pozzi's new role and Clerkin's impending departure, Stewart Gilliland, non-executive chair of C&C, commented, "I am delighted that Andrea has agreed to lead our enlarged GB business and I would like to thank Andrea for his significant contribution to the Board over the last four years.

"I would also like to extend my thanks to Jim Clerkin for his valued contribution and the considerable experience he has brought to the Board of C&C over the last four years.”

Earlier this month, C&C Group said that it was encouraged by improved trading following the re-opening of hospitality in the UK and Ireland. It also recently announced the sale of its Vermont Hard Cider Company business in the US.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Drinks news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Diageo Sees Net Sales Up 8.3%, Boosted By Bars Reopening

Diageo Sees Net Sales Up 8.3%, Boosted By Bars Reopening
Beer Sales Surge Boosts Second-Quarter Revenue At AB InBev

Beer Sales Surge Boosts Second-Quarter Revenue At AB InBev
Britvic Sees 'Significantly Improved' Performance As Lockdown Measures Ease

Britvic Sees 'Significantly Improved' Performance As Lockdown Measures Ease
Increased Costs Could Flatten The Fizz At Premium Mixers Brand Fever-Tree, Says Analyst

Increased Costs Could Flatten The Fizz At Premium Mixers Brand Fever-Tree, Says Analyst
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Drinks

Diageo Sees Net Sales Up 8.3%, Boosted By Bars Reopening Thu, 29 Jul 2021

Diageo Sees Net Sales Up 8.3%, Boosted By Bars Reopening
Beer Sales Surge Boosts Second-Quarter Revenue At AB InBev Thu, 29 Jul 2021

Beer Sales Surge Boosts Second-Quarter Revenue At AB InBev
Belgians The Biggest Consumers Of Sugary Soft Drinks In The EU: Eurostat Wed, 28 Jul 2021

Belgians The Biggest Consumers Of Sugary Soft Drinks In The EU: Eurostat
Campari Sees H1 Sales Jump, Shares Hit Record High Tue, 27 Jul 2021

Campari Sees H1 Sales Jump, Shares Hit Record High
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN