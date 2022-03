March 17, 2022 9:28 AM

Tea consumption is on the increase, with global production growing in line with demand. Nick Peksa examines the current state of the market. This article first appeared in ESM March/April 2022.

Consumers are increasingly looking for wellness benefits in all aspects of their lives, becoming more health-conscious and mindful. Tea has the potential to be one of the products that can help consumers satisfy some of these needs.

World Tea Market Update