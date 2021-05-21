Coming Up In ESM Issue 5 2021

Published on May 21 2021 2:55 PM in Features tagged: ESM / ESM Issue 5 2021 / Coming Up In Issue 5

With Anuga 2021 set to mark a welcome return to the trade show sector, ESM's annual The World Of Food And Drink report will showcase some of the food and beverage trends that are likely to be in focus at this October's event. Elsewhere, we mark the return of the Brand Footprint Report, in association with Kantar, examine the latest technological innovations in the point of sale sector, explore the rise of automation in the warehousing and logistics industry, and a lot more besides.

The World Of Food & Beverage Report

ESM’s annual The World Of Food & Drink report will seek to take the pulse of the global food and beverage sectors as they emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, and examine how changing consumer behaviours are likely to influence how we produce, market and consume food and drink in the future. This exclusive report will showcase the best of food and beverage innovation, while we will also speak to retailers and industry experts on the trends that are likely to shape future consumption. Incorporates a preview of Anuga 2021, the world's biggest food and drink trade fair, which is scheduled to take place at Koelnmesse, Germany, from 9 to 13 October.

Fruit Attraction Preview

The focus of the fruit and vegetable industry will be on Madrid this October 5-7 for this year's Fruit Attraction, with this year's event acting both as a meeting point for the fresh produce sector and a catalyst to get the industry back on track following the pandemic. The organisers have promised a 'phygital' event, featuring both in-person and digital experiences, tailored to attendees needs. ESM looks at what attendees can expect from this year's edition.

Baby Food & Baby Products

While the COVID-19 crisis has upended shopper behaviour, one thing remains central – consumers still want the best for the youngest members of the family. While retailers and manufacturers agree that breastfeeding is best for baby, shoppers also need to know that they are giving their children the best start in life with food products and infant formulas that provide much needed vitamins and minerals. With the Baby segment often covering several categories, retailers are in a strong position to support families with their private label offerings, not to mention offering additional support services. ESM's Baby Food & Infant Formula feature will examine the latest trends in this dynamic category.

The Point Of Sale Revolution

The past year has seen accelerated development in terms of point-of-sale (POS) and other customer-facing technologies, with consumers prioritising safety and efficiency when it comes to the shopping experience. With this in mind, the use of self-service terminals, 'scan & go' and checkout-free technology is set to grow exponentially over the coming years. Retailer POS and self-service technologies need to be future-proof, incorporating the latest in digital payment solutions, cyber security, loyalty programmes and other CRM tools. Such solutions should also deliver actionable insights, providing retailers and individual store owners with the tools to develop a winning in-store experience for customers. ESM examines how these technologies are likely to evolve over the coming years.

Warehouse & Supply Chain Automation

The COVID crisis has put the spotlight on supply chain efficiency, and as a result, investment in logistics automation has never been greater. With the 'online' and 'offline' worlds becoming increasingly blurred, and shoppers demanding a unified experience regardless of what channels they choose to shop, retailers and suppliers alike need to ensure that their supply chains are as effective and efficient as possible. ESM examines the continued growth of the warehouse and supply chain automation sectors.

In-Store Lighting

The right sort of lighting can make all the difference as to whether your food displays convey high quality or appear unappetising. Lighting is one of the most important tools in the retailer's arsenal, and can give stores a new lease of life – even without costing the earth. ESM explores the In-Store Lighting category, examining areas in which retailers can benefit from embracing the right lighting solutions.

Kantar Brand Footprint Report

The Kantar Brand Footprint report showcases the brands that are winning at the 'moment of truth' – when they are chosen by shoppers. Tracking purchasing habits around the world, it's an important barometer of how consumers are shopping on a global level. For the sixth year running, ESM will showcase the most-chosen brands in a number of key European markets, and examine what these statistics tell us about the continent's shopping habits.

Plus much much more, including

ESM’s regular Europe’s Newsmakers section profiles the men and women making the news within the grocery retail sector over the most recent quarter.

ESM's regular Private Label Showcase feature highlights the latest own-brand innovations from across Europe, which continue to raise the bar within select grocery categories.

Plus interviews with leading retail executives, industry reports, news, opinion and analysis.

