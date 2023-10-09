Delivery Hero’s Milena Lazarevska On Making Quick Commerce Work

Delivery Hero has confounded the quick-commerce naysayers by recently turning a profit, with its grocery business a key driver of this growth. ESM caught up with Milena Lazarevska, the firm's global senior vice president, quick commerce. This article first appeared in ESM's September/October 2023 edition.

During the pandemic, the quick-commerce sector was the darling of the venture capital market, with countless millions thrown at start-ups pledging 15-minute deliveries, with minimal delivery charges, on baskets with as few as one or two items.

As one operator told this magazine in early 2021, “You actually don’t need to have a fridge because anything can be delivered to your door.”