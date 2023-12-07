A recent study from Circana has indicated that sustainability continues to be a core factor in driving purchases, despite a continued cost-of-living crisis. This article appeared in ESM’s November/December 2023 edition.

We’re now more than a year into a period of high food inflation, and while there are signs that prices may be starting to normalise, consumers are facing ‘cost-of-living fatigue’, making permanent changes to their shopping repertoire that will be hard to shift, even if inflation subsides completely.

Within this context, what role does sustainability play in terms of influencing purchasing decisions?