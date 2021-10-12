ESM Magazine

Continente Introduces Special Offer To Mark World Bread Day

Published on Oct 12 2021 12:25 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: Portugal / Continente / Sonae MC / World Bread Day

Portuguese retailer Continente is offering nationally produced bread to all customers purchasing a Massa Mãe Trigo do Alentejo Continente bread in stores and on its online platform as part of a campaign to mark World Bread Day.

The ongoing campaign, running from 11 to 16 October 2021, will see the retailer offer various traditional bread varieties from the country in the run-up to World Bread Day on 16 October.

The retailer noted that all bread varieties in the campaign highlight the best that the country has to offer in bakery products made from thoroughly selected ingredients.

The Massa Mãe Trigo do Alentejo Continente bread, priced at €1.29, was the first product launched with raw materials from the agreement with ANPOC, under the brand ‘Cereais do Alentejo.’

The Associação Nacional de Produtores de Proteaginosas, Oleaginosas e Cereais (ANPOC), which represents the five Cereal Producers Organisations, members of the Continente Producers Club, supplies wheat flour used in the manufacturing bread in all Continente shops, representing an annual purchase of around 4,000 tonnes of wheat by Sonae MC.

The Campaign

The campaign commenced yesterday (11 October) with the 500-gram Rye Bread from Rio Maior, a clean-label product, baked in a wood oven. This bread, priced at €1.29, is an upgraded regional bread with rye flour.

Customers will have a chance to savour The Red Fruits and Hazelnut Bread on 12 October (today) for €1.99.

An exclusive Continente recipe, the rustic bread is made from sourdough enriched with cranberries, figs, apricots and hazelnuts, with a distinctive flavour, reduced salt content and no additives.

On 13 October, shoppers can take home the Pão com Chouriço Alentejano, priced at €0.99.

It is a handmade bread produced in Alentejo, that uses mother dough that has been fermented for 24 hours, highlighting the chorizo from acorn-fed black pork, which provides a distinctive flavour.

Clean-Label Products

On 14 October, customers will be offered The Sweet Corn Bread – a clean-label product, with a crunchy crust, intense cereal aroma and sweet flavour, priced at €0.99€.

The Trás-os-Montes Rye Bread, to be offered on 15 October, is produced by the local producer, Pão de Gimonde, a member of the Continente Producers Club (CPC).

The oval-shaped bread, priced at €1.79, is produced with whole rye flour, prepared with Cultured Parent Mass (natural fermentation), and is free of additives.

The handmade product is baked in wood-fired ovens, which keeps it fresh for several days.

On the last day of the campaign, Continente customers will be offered the Massa Mãe Rye and Seeds Bread, a typically German dark bread, with whole rye flour, sunflower seeds and flaxseeds, priced at €1.25€.

The campaign, unique at a national level, integrates all agents of the supply chain, from research, production, milling industry to distribution, Continente added.

Recently, the company announced that its fruit and vegetable supply chain has acquired GLOBALG.A.P. certification – a 13-digit code that validates the certification of its supply chain for fruit and vegetables.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Fresh Produce news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

