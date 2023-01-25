Danish Crown To Reduce Production Capacity In Germany

Danish Crown, one of the largest meat-processing companies in Europe, has said it plans to reduce its production capacity in Germany.

Danish Crown said the reduction is due to declining numbers of animals being slaughtered, as well as decreasing pork consumption in the country.

Furthermore, the company claimed that since Germany was hit by African swine fever in the early autumn of 2020, the production of pigs has dropped.

'A More Agile Set Up'

Following the announcement, Danish Crown said it will adjust its approach to the German market with the clear aim of improving earnings.

The statement noted that more than 200 employees at the facility have been informed, and they will be offered work at other facilities in the group, as far as possible.

"We simply have to make more money in Germany. Therefore, we believe it is time to shift the focus from pure large-scale production to a more agile setup," commented Jais Valeur, group CEO of Danish Crown.

"The abattoir in Essen has an important task in supplying our own processing facilities with raw materials, and at the same time production will be adapted so that we can produce exactly the goods that our customers in both Germany and the rest of Europe demand from week to week."

Negotiations Taking Place

Once the negotiations have finished, Danish Crown is expected to draw up a plan for the winding down of production in Boizenburg, east of Hamburg. After that, it is expected that the buildings will be sold.

Danish Crown claims the management in Boizenburg is now negotiating with the facility's work committee about the conditions for transferring employees to other facilities, as well as what can be done for the employees who may not want to accept the offer of another job in the group.

