52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
Fresh Produce

Dole To Sell Fresh Vegetables Division To Fresh Express

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Dole plc has announced the sale of its Fresh Vegetables Division to an affiliate of Fresh Express Incorporated, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chiquita Holdings Limited, for approximately $293 million (€269 million).

The division reported revenue of $1.28 billion (€1.18 billion) in its financial year ended 31 December 2021.

It has agricultural operations, operates four processing plants across the United States and employs more than 3,000 people.

The Fresh Vegetables Division comprises operations related to the processing and sale of whole produce such as iceberg, romaine, leaf lettuces, cauliflower, broccoli, celery, asparagus, artichokes, green onions, sprouts, radishes, and cabbage, as well as salads and meal kits, Dole noted.

'Investments In Innovation'

Carl McCann, executive chairman of Dole plc said, "We are pleased to announce the sale of our Fresh Vegetables Division. Combining with Fresh Express will improve the offering and service to customers and consumers through increased investments in innovation, efficiencies, and food safety.

"We would like to thank the dedicated employees of this business for their valuable contributions over the years. We believe the sale of this division will strengthen our financial position and increase the Group’s focus on and investments in our core activities."

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

Net proceeds from the sale will be used primarily for debt reduction of Dole, the company added.

Drive Growth In Produce Industry

Chairman of Chiquita Holdings Jose Luis Cutrale Jr, said, "With this transaction, we want to combine our best practices across food safety, the freshness of produce, mechanisation, automation, and innovation to offer rapidly expanding choices of safer and healthier produce products to the consumer.

"This combination will ultimately help drive growth in the entire produce industry and support higher demand for our valued produce grower base in California, Arizona, Colorado, Florida and across the entire USA."

Cost savings from the deal will help Chiquita Holdings partially mitigate the impact of recent inflationary pressures.

"We aim to bring an improved value proposition to the consumer while allowing us to better manage the shortage of agricultural and manufacturing labour, supply chain challenges and water issues. At the same time, we are striving to constantly reduce the carbon footprint of our products," he added.

©2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest fresh produce news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Fresh Produce

Danish Crown Says Chinese Pork Demand Subdued, Set To Cut 550 Jobs
2
Fresh Produce

Tesco Tests Low-Carbon Fertilisers To Boost Food Security, Reduce Emissions
3
Fresh Produce

‘Dry Misting’ To Be Showcased At Fruit Logistica And EuroShop 2023
4
Fresh Produce

Danish Crown To Reduce Production Capacity In Germany
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com