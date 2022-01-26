Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Fresh Produce

Emmi Reports Steady Growth In FY 2021

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Swiss dairy firm Emmi has reported a 5.6% year-on-year growth in sales to CHF3.9 billion (€3.76 billion) in its financial year 2021.

On an organic basis, sales increased 3.6% in 2021, which was above company expectations of 2%–3%.

The company attributed this growth to its strategy, which focuses on a diversified product and country portfolio, differentiated brand concepts, and innovation, among others.

Emmi’s Swiss business contracted slightly, although strong momentum in foreign markets and strategic niches, such as desserts, remained intact in the second half of the year.

Its brand concepts, such as Emmi Caffè Latte and Kaltbach cheese, consolidated their positions in the market, the company noted.

Board Changes

The company has announced that Thomas Oehen-Bühlmann, a member since 2009 and vice-chairman since 2012, and Franz Steiger, a member since 2015, will not be standing for re-election to the board of directors of Emmi AG at the general meeting in April 2022.

The board has nominated Werner Weiss and Hubert Muff – members of the management board of Emmi’s main shareholder ZMP – to succeed Oehen and Steiger.

Read More: Emmi Nominates CEO Urs Riedener As Next Board Chairman

Divisional Performance

On a divisional basis, strong organic growth was seen in the Americas (9.6%), Europe (5.2%), and Global Trade (11.5%).

In Europe, sales growth was driven by sales of its Italian speciality desserts and brand concepts, such as Emmi Caffè Latte and Kaltbach cheese.

The dessert business also performed well in the US, with the Italian companies along with Emmi Dessert USA, which was acquired in the previous year, posting a strong increase in sales.

The company’s Switzerland division reported a 2.2% decline in sales, to CHF1.65 billion (€1.59 billion), which the company described as ‘slightly better than expected.'

Elsewhere, the global trade division generated sales worth CHF121.4 million (€116.96 million) in 2021, up 13.1% from CHF107.4 million (€103.47 million) in 2020.

The cheese segment in the division saw an organic sales growth of 9.6%, driven by a strong performance by the Kaltbach brand.

Outlook

Emmi upheld its earnings forecasts communicated in March 2021, which it later confirmed in August, despite significantly higher global inflation rates and a sharp rise in input costs.

The company is currently anticipating an operating profit at the EBIT level and a net profit margin in the middle of the targeted ranges.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Fresh Produce news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Germany's Edeka Posts Sales Of €61bn In 2020
2
Fresh Produce

Valfrutta Promotes Traceability Of Peach Supply Chain
3
Technology

Coop Sweden Launches First Unmanned Store
4
A-Brands

Premier Foods Names New Independent Non-Executive Director
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com