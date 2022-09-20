FrieslandCampina Launches First North Holland ‘On The Way To PlanetProof’ Cheese

Dairy cooperative FrieslandCampina has unveiled the first North Holland cheese from Lutjewinkel with an 'On the way to PlanetProof' label.

The cheese was officially introduced at the opening of the Alkmaar cheese market, with dairy farmer Joep Verbij handing the first iteration of the product to Harm Fokker of purchasing organisation Superunie.

'On The Way To Planet Proof'

FrieslandCampina member dairy farmers are taking steps to reduce their environmental impact with the introduction of the PlanetProof label.

The independent quality mark 'On the way to PlanetProof ' requires intensive measures around the protection of animals, nature, and climate.

Farmers who supply 'On the way to PlanetProof' milk meet additional conditions and therefore receive an additional price for their milk.

Joris Vogelpoel, chief commercial officer at Dutch trading company Zijerveld, said, "The demand for dairy products that meet stringent animal, nature, and climate requirements continues to increase. Therefore, we are responding to this demand with the introduction of North Holland cheese bearing this sustainability quality mark.

"It is encouraging to see that more and more customers value the 'On the way to PlanetProof' label. Furthermore, we are glad that we can reward farmers who produce more sustainably with extra compensation, as part of this initiative."

North Holland Cheese From FrieslandCampina

North Holland cheese, also called 'the golden pearl from Lutjewinkel', has gained fame for its trademark creamy taste.

Due to its specific origin and region-specific production, the cheese has been acknowledged by the EU as an authentic regional product.

The cheese continues to test well and is internationally regarded as a first-class cheese.

Due to market demand for North Holland cheese with the 'On the way to PlanetProof' label, FrieslandCampina recruited members in North Holland for the production of 'On the way to PlanetProof' milk earlier this year.

Since then, over 40 member dairy farms in North Holland have become 'On the way to PlanetProof'-certified.

The North Holland 'On the way to PlanetProof' cheese will be available from mid-October at the fresh food departments of PLUS, Sligro, Boon’s markt, COOP, Dirk, Boni, and SPAR.

This includes both pieces and slices of North Holland Gouda 48+ young, young mature, and mature.

