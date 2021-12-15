Hein Schumacher To Be Reappointed As CEO Of FrieslandCampina

FrieslandCampina has decided to reappoint Hein Schumacher as the CEO of the co-operative for a second four-year term, effective 1 January 2022.

Chair of Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A, Sybren Attema made the announcement on behalf of the supervisory board during the Members’ Council meeting, held on 14 December 2021.

Attema stated, “FrieslandCampina is in the middle of a multi-year transformation, and hard work is being done on ensuring that the cooperative and the company are successful and future-proof.

“For the supervisory board, the reappointment of Hein Schumacher is all about calm, continuity, and pressing ahead with the strategy already in place. We are confident that Hein Schumacher and his leadership team are on the right path for us and successfully deliver on our goal.”

Elsewhere, member of the supervisory board of Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. has decided to retire from the position, effective 14 December 2021.

Recruitment Of New Members

During the meeting, the Board of Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A. has indicated that it sees opportunities to admit new members.

The board stated that existing member dairy farms will be able to grow in volume and new members will be permitted to join the dairy cooperative.

In terms of sustainable growth, the dairy co-operative aims to maintain the scale of its milk processing until 2030.

Attema added, “Growth and making things more sustainable within the company and on farmyards will continue to be intertwined in the future too.

“We will be discussing sustainable growth with each other over the coming year, including during the assessment of the member recruitment policy.”

Other Highlights

The Members’ Council meeting also saw executive board members Hein Schumacher, Hans Janssen and Roel van Neerbos share information about the developments within the company.

Schumacher announced that FrieslandCampina is exploring strategic options for the infant nutrition segment under the Friso brand.

The strategic review process will ensure that Friso is optimally set up to capture future growth.

CFO Hans Janssen reported a release of €50 million worth of pension liabilities.

The new agreements have been made for the next five years and are within the framework of the collective labour agreement negotiations on the sector pension scheme for dairy.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Fresh Produce news, click here. Click subscribeto sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.