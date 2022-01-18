Infarm Partners With Dutch Online Supermarket Crisp

Vertical farming company Infarm has entered into a partnership with Dutch online supermarket Crisp, which will see the latter offer the former's full range of sustainable fresh herbs.

The co-branded products will be sold in Infarm’s sealed carton tray packaging.

Herbs will be packed with roots attached to preserve their taste and freshness.

Commenting on the partnership, Daniel Kats, executive vice-president of sales at Infarm, said, “Crisp offers locally sourced, hyper fresh products to Dutch customers, with a strong focus on innovative and sustainable food.

“As Crisp’s single supplier of locally farmed, sustainably grown herbs, Infarm is the perfect addition to Crisp’s assortment of handpicked goods.”

Product Assortment

The product assortment offered by Crisp comprises thirteen herb varieties, including Italian basil, curly parsley, thyme, melissa, sage, as well as oregano – a first from Infarm.

At the end of March, Infarm will be the sole supplier of fresh herbs to Crisp, the company added.

Crisp will source Infarm’s herbs on demand from the vertical farming network’s growing centre in Amstelveen, 20 kilometres away from Crisp’s central distribution location.

Tom Peeters, co-founder and CEO of Crisp, said, “We founded Crisp three years ago with the mission to make better quality food available to the many, and took the country by storm.

"Our collaboration with Infarm is the perfect example of the relevant innovation we jointly bring. By working together we literally offer the shortest route from farm to fork to customers in the entire country. The result is the freshest, most tasteful, and responsible offering of herbs.”

Amstelveen Growing Centre

The centre in Amstelveen has a capacity of 300 square metres and can currently harvest over 500,000 plants per year while using 95% less water and 95% less land than traditional agriculture.

Infarm’s production process eliminates the use of chemical pesticides and reduces transportation miles compared to conventional agriculture.

In 2022, Infarm will install a new large-scale farming unit at the growing centre in Amstelveen to boost growing capacity.

In addition to herbs, Infarm also offers salads and micro-greens and is working on mushrooms and crops like cherry tomatoes, strawberries, and peas.

