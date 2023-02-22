Peru Launches New Superfood Platform

A new, cutting-edge superfood platform, Peru B2B, has been launched by the official trade promotion agency of Peru (PROMPERU).

With offices and teams located throughout North America, South America, Asia, Oceania, and Europe, PROMPERU’s main mission is to help Peruvian producers enter foreign markets and expand their business.

The Peruvian companies participating in this B2B platform are known for their high-quality products and certifications that satisfy the requirements and standards of importers and consumers.

Assurance Of Reliability

Users can benefit from the assurance of reliability and ease as they connect with companies to place an order or receive a complimentary sample.

Commenting on this new and innovative B2B Platform, the Director of Promperu Benelux and Scandinavia, Juan Luis Reus, said, "By participating in this project, Peruvian producers and foreign companies will be able to learn more about each other. PROMPERU presents a profile of companies and a description of their product categories for review. Companies can easily request samples, which will be sent to their door."

Wide Range Of Health Benefits

A meeting with the producer will be requested afterwards, mainly to better understand needs and obtain feedback on the sample. There is no obligation to order the product. If a new sample is needed, users can make contact as many times as they need.

Quinoa, maca root, lucuma, camu camu, sacha inchi, as well as blueberries, cacao, artichokes, peppers, yellow chili and avocados, are just some of the superfoods offered by Peruvian companies, offering a wide range of health benefits, including improved digestion, increased energy levels, and a stronger immune system.

Peruvian superfoods are a great way to add more nutrition and health benefits to a consumer's diet. Peru produces year-round fruits and vegetables of excellent quality and exquisite taste with vibrant colours and aromas, which are exported in periods of counter-season to the northern hemisphere.

Partnership Agreement

Peru has a signed Partnership Agreement with the European Union. The Trade Agreement includes zero tariffs for food products, the removal of regulatory or technical non-tariff barriers and the introduction of trade facilitating-measures, such as customs procedures.

Those that are interested can experience the most innovative Peruvian superfood B2B platform, backed by PROMPERU with the added benefits of trust and convenience. Users can connect with companies to place an order or request a complimentary sample today.

For more information, click here.

©2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest fresh produce news. Sponsored content. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.