Peruvian Superfoods: A Great Opportunity For European Businesses

Superfoods have taken the world by storm recently, and Peru is one of the leading countries regarding these nutrient-dense offerings.

With its rich biodiversity and fertile soil, Peru has produced an array of superfoods packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. There's something for everyone, from maca and quinoa to purple corn and lucuma.

Peruvian superfoods come from ancient cultures and are cherished for their medicinal and healthful properties through time.

Studies have shown that consuming these superfoods can offer numerous health benefits, such as reducing inflammation, aiding digestion, boosting energy levels, and improving heart health.

They are also excellent sources of plant-based protein, vitamins, and minerals, making them a great addition to any diet.

'Innovative Products'

"For European businesses, sourcing Peruvian superfoods can offer tremendous advantages," said Juan Luis Reus, director of Promperu's Office in Rotterdam.

"Firstly, these products can set a business apart from competitors by offering unique and exotic superfoods that are not readily available in Europe."

"With the increasing awareness of health and nutrition, there is a growing demand for new and innovative products on the market that are healthy and taste great."

Sustainable Agriculture

Furthermore, Peruvian superfoods are also great for European businesses that want to support sustainability and ethical farming practices.

Peru is a country that focuses on sustainable agriculture and encourages organic farming, which ensures the conservation of the environment, biodiversity, and traditional farming practices.

By purchasing Peruvian superfoods, European businesses can support these efforts and contribute to a more sustainable food system.

Reliable Supplier

Consumers should take their time searching for a reliable supplier.

Some of Peru's best companies can be found at Import food from Peru to Europe | B2B (perufoodsb2b.com).

Those interested can order directly, or request samples from various superfoods, including beans, grains, nuts, seeds, cacao, chocolate, peppers, onions, fruits, vegetables, sauces, cereals, herbs, oils, olives, and much more.

Products from Peru will be showcased at PLMA, Amsterdam, at the Peruvian Pavilion (Hall 5, Booth No. 5.S02/S08) from 23 to 24 May.

©2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Sponsored content. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.