Żabka To Continue Collaboration With Local Bakeries

Published on Jul 30 2021 1:28 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: Poland / bread / bakeries / Zabka

Polish retailer Żabka has announced that it will continue cooperating with local bakeries to source quality, fresh bread products for its customers.

Bread suppliers include Bochen and Pellowski bakeries from Pomerania, Szabelski from Warmia and Masuria, Piekuś from Kujawy, Putka from Mazowsze, and Familijno from Lower Silesia.

All groups have a long tradition of baking bread and will continue to grow their business with the retailer.

Bread Popularity

Bread is an essential element of Polish meals, with many people unable to imagine a day without a sandwich made of fresh rolls or their favorite bread.

Bread is also an important addition to soups, salads and sauces.

Żabka's customers often visit shops to buy fresh bread for breakfast or dinner, the retailer noted.

Agnieszka Tomaszewska, franchisee of Żabka store in Raszyn, said, "The customers of my shop eagerly choose bread from local bakeries because they offer really high-quality products, made using traditional methods.

"Bread rolls baked on site in the shop, which can be purchased even in the afternoon and evening hours, are also very popular. I am glad that I can cooperate with other companies from the region. It is important that the local business supports itself.

Local Bakeries

Żabka wants customers to find their favourite bread in their nearest store branch, which is why it focuses on cooperation with proven local bakeries.

Franchisees running a store have at least two recommended bakeries in their area, and it is up to them to choose which bread will go on the store shelf.

The chain pays close attention to the taste preferences of customers and the bakeries go through numerous studies, tests, and tastings, so that the bread delivered by them meets the expectations of customers and the quality requirements of the chain.

The bakeries focus on excellent taste, natural ingredients, and detailed preparation of recipes.

On a daily basis, customers can find four to five types of bread in Żabka stores, the retailer added.