Berlin Packaging Scoops Up Ireland's Alpack

Global hybrid packaging supplier Berlin Packaging has acquired Alpack Limited, a family-owned food packaging supplier located in Dublin, Ireland.

Alpack offers a range of food packaging products, including glass bottles and jars, twist-off caps, cardboard boxes, and eco-friendly containers.

The acquisition will see the incorporation of Alpack's portfolio of over 45,000 active clients across various sectors, including food, beverage, beauty, and pharmaceuticals, into Berlin Packaging's existing portfolio to foster potential partnerships and enhance Berlin Packaging's market share.

Founded in 1988 by Tony Lord, Alpack is now owned and operated by his son, Peter Lord. Peter will stay on board to ensure a smooth transition for his team and operations.

Hybrid Packaging

Berlin Packaging is one of the leading global suppliers of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures for hybrid packaging. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries.

Sasha Erben, who leads Berlin Packaging's UK, Ireland, and South Africa regions, said, "This acquisition not only strengthens our business in Ireland but also expands our food packaging offering and provides even more packaging options for our customers."

Peter Lord, managing director of Alpack, added, "We are proud to join Berlin Packaging and to bring our experience in food packaging to the rest of the company. I'm certain this new chapter will benefit our customers in Ireland as well as the United Kingdom and provide even more opportunities for our employees."

In December of 2023, European Union countries backed a new EU law to cut packaging waste, but agreed to seek exemptions for certain sectors.