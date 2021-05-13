ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Coop Italia To Introduce 100% Recycled Mineral Water Bottle

Published on May 13 2021 9:59 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Mineral Water / Italy / Coop Italia / Environment / Recycling

Coop Italia To Introduce 100% Recycled Mineral Water Bottle

Coop Italia is to introduce an own-brand mineral water bottle made from 100% recycled plastic and a non-separable cap from mid-June 2021.

Available in a single one-litre format in both natural and sparkling water options, the low-mineral Coop branded water originates from the Monte Cimone spring near Modena.

The launch of the 100% recycled plastic bottle has been made possible following legislative changes in Italy in January 2021 that now allow the production of bottles and tubs for food items containing up to 100% recycled PET. Previously, the limit was 50%.

A special feature of the bottle is the cap, that remains anchored to the bottle seal. As a result, the bottle can be closed several times, without the risk of dropping or losing the cap.

This solution also meets the requirements of the so-called UAS Directive, applicable from July 2024, that calls for the container and cap to be tethered. This packaging will also consist of 50% recycled plastic.

Circular Economy

It is the latest of many initiatives of Coop Italia for the promotion of a circular economy and sustainability.

In 2009, the retailer started promoting more responsible use of mineral water, by certifying a reduction of CO2 emissions by decreasing bottle size and increasing the number of supply sources.

Three years ago, Coop Italia became the only Italian large-scale retailer and one of 70 companies to take part in the EU’s 'Pledging Campaign' to implement the recycled plastic market.

On occasion of the Jova Beach Tour in the summer of 2019, Coop Italia launched the 30% recycled plastic format for all its branded waters.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Branislav Pekic. For more Packaging news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Aldi Nord Expands Its Water Range To Include Regional Mineral Water

Aldi Nord Expands Its Water Range To Include Regional Mineral Water
Czech Beverage Group KMV Sees Sales Rise 6% Year-On-Year

Czech Beverage Group KMV Sees Sales Rise 6% Year-On-Year
Gruppo San Benedetto Leader For Third Year Running

Gruppo San Benedetto Leader For Third Year Running
Croatia's Agrokor Group Names New CEO For Jamnica Water Business

Croatia's Agrokor Group Names New CEO For Jamnica Water Business
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Packaging And Design

Tesco Removes 50m Plastic Pieces From Beer, Cider Packaging Tue, 11 May 2021

Tesco Removes 50m Plastic Pieces From Beer, Cider Packaging
Carrefour Polska Reduces Plastic In Private-Label Water Bottles Tue, 11 May 2021

Carrefour Polska Reduces Plastic In Private-Label Water Bottles
Refresco Posts Growth In Net Profit In First Quarter Mon, 10 May 2021

Refresco Posts Growth In Net Profit In First Quarter
Selex Opts For SormaPeel Packing For Fruit And Vegetables Fri, 7 May 2021

Selex Opts For SormaPeel Packing For Fruit And Vegetables
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN