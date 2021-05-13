Coop Italia To Introduce 100% Recycled Mineral Water Bottle

Published on May 13 2021 9:59 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Mineral Water / Italy / Coop Italia / Environment / Recycling

Coop Italia is to introduce an own-brand mineral water bottle made from 100% recycled plastic and a non-separable cap from mid-June 2021.

Available in a single one-litre format in both natural and sparkling water options, the low-mineral Coop branded water originates from the Monte Cimone spring near Modena.

The launch of the 100% recycled plastic bottle has been made possible following legislative changes in Italy in January 2021 that now allow the production of bottles and tubs for food items containing up to 100% recycled PET. Previously, the limit was 50%.

A special feature of the bottle is the cap, that remains anchored to the bottle seal. As a result, the bottle can be closed several times, without the risk of dropping or losing the cap.

This solution also meets the requirements of the so-called UAS Directive, applicable from July 2024, that calls for the container and cap to be tethered. This packaging will also consist of 50% recycled plastic.

Circular Economy

It is the latest of many initiatives of Coop Italia for the promotion of a circular economy and sustainability.

In 2009, the retailer started promoting more responsible use of mineral water, by certifying a reduction of CO2 emissions by decreasing bottle size and increasing the number of supply sources.

Three years ago, Coop Italia became the only Italian large-scale retailer and one of 70 companies to take part in the EU’s 'Pledging Campaign' to implement the recycled plastic market.

On occasion of the Jova Beach Tour in the summer of 2019, Coop Italia launched the 30% recycled plastic format for all its branded waters.

