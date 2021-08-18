ESM Magazine

Deutsche Umwelthilfe Criticises Boycott Of Reusable Packaging

Published on Aug 18 2021 12:58 PM in Packaging And Design tagged: Lidl / Nestlé / Aldi / Coca-Cola / Pepsi / Danone / Plastic Waste / Plastic Bottles / Reusable Packaging

Deutsche Umwelthilfe Criticises Boycott Of Reusable Packaging

Deutsche Umwelthilfe, the German environmental and consumer protection association, has criticised the boycott of reusable bottles by large bottlers and retailers.

New figures show a stagnating reusable rate for beverage packaging of only 41.8%, well below the quota of 70%.

Incentive Tax

In order to achieve the statutory reusable quota of 70%, Deutsche Umwelthilfe is demanding that the federal government introduce an incentive tax of at least 20 cents in addition to the deposit on disposable plastic bottles and beverage cans.

The group has stated that the negative environmental impact of one-way use must be reflected in the product price.

The income from the one-way levy would be used for reusable funding.

The environmental agency has called for a consistent strengthening of reusable bottles, which it believes is an integral part of the German climate protection strategy.

The increase in sales of beverage cans, which are particularly harmful to the climate, by 10% to 3.9 billion units is also worrying, according to the Deutsche Umwelthilfe.

The currently share of 41.8% for reusable bottles is at a similar level (41.2%) seen in the previous year, the association noted.

Irresponsible

Barbara Metz, deputy federal manager at Deutsche Umwelthilfe, said, "The latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change proves once again that climate protection must be implemented now and immediately in all areas of life.

"In the case of non-alcoholic beverages alone, the use of reusable bottles could save 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 annually compared to disposable bottles."

Metz believes it is "irresponsible that players such as Aldi and Lidl rely exclusively on one-way use and are also pushing the comeback of the particularly climate-damaging beverage can. Even large bottlers such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Danone or Nestlé are not even close to implementing the reusable quota of 70%."

"The federal government must put an end to this hustle and bustle and induce the market players to offer reusable bottles through a levy on disposable bottles," Metz added.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.

