DS Smith Invests Over €25m To Boost Production Of Sustainable Solutions In Poland

Packaging firm DS Smith has announced an investment of over €25 million in its facilities in Poland's Kielce, Bełchatów, and Sosnowiec to boost the production of sustainable solutions.

The investment will help DS Smith to increase its annual packaging production capacity in Poland by approximately 25 million square metres, and that of glued boxes by 7.5 million square metres.

The initiative is part of the packaging firm's growth strategy in Central and Eastern Europe and its commitment to leading an industry-wide transition to sustainable packaging solutions for customers in the region.

Reinier Schlatmann, regional managing director of packaging division, Eastern Europe, at DS Smith, stated, “We are continuing a series of investments in DS Smith's operations in Poland and reinforcing our market position in the region.

“By enhancing our production capabilities, we are able to provide our customers, leading fast-moving consumer goods brands, major retailers, e-commerce entities, and industrial companies, with increased options for recyclable and circular solutions[...].”

Investment

DS Smith has allocated €22 million to the expansion of its packaging facility in Kielce, which has been equipped with the highest quality machines.

The machinery, including the installation of a new die-cutter Bobst Masterline 2.1, will allow for automation and precision of the production process in the flexography department, the company noted.

The company has also created a new production line for the DS Smith Easy Bowl solution for fresh food in its Belchatów packaging facility, and invested in machinery to produce sustainable fibre-based paper bags for e-commerce clients at its packaging facility in Sosnowiec.

'Innovative Packaging Solutions'

Katarzyna Kala-Kowalska, sales director and board member of DS Smith Poland stated, “We are thrilled about these investments, which are enhancing our machinery capabilities and production capacity. They are empowering our team to deliver innovative packaging solutions and improve quality control that minimises waste.

“The advanced technologies combined with our unique Circular Design Metrics (CDM) capabilities and innovation-led approach to design, make it possible for us to meet a wider range of requirements, and reinforce DS Smith's position as a leading provider of sustainable packaging solutions in the region.”