Huhtamaki Breaks Ground On Fibre Manufacturing Expansion In US

Sustainable packaging firm Huhtamaki has announced plans to expand its moulded fibre product manufacturing unit in Hammond, Indiana, as part of its ongoing investment in its Fiber Solutions arm.

The group has broken ground on the capacity expansion, which is expected to start ramping up towards the end of 2023.

In a statement, the group said that the additional capacity will enable it to 'better serve existing and new customers in North America with a broad range of sustainable, fully recyclable and compostable, fibre-based packaging solutions', which will be manufactured from 100% North American raw material.

Following a total investment of $100 million, the expanded facility will cover some 2,300 square metres, and will be built adjacent to Huhtamaki’s existing Hammond manufacturing unit.

Future Investment

“The investment in this new manufacturing capacity, adjacent to our existing site in Hammond represents our strong belief in the future development of the region and in the continued success of our customers – both current and new," commented Charles Héaulmé, president and CEO of Huhtamaki.

"The expansion will introduce new sustainable fiber-based products such as egg cartons and cup carriers – manufactured on state-of-the-art machinery developed by Huhtamaki – to our portfolio in the region and drive production efficiency."

Longstanding Presence

Huhtamaki has operated in Hammond, Indiana, since 1948 and currently has approximately 140 employees. The company expects to employ a further 100 new employees when the new site is fully operational.

"Our know-how in key packaging technologies and our strong track record in sustainability make us extremely well positioned to support our customers and deliver on their sustainability agendas and goals with innovative solutions," added Héaulmé.

Earlier this year, Huhtamaki announced that is manufacturing site in Alf, Germany is switching its focus from plastics to smooth moulded fibre products to meet the growing demand for plastic free alternatives for food packaging.

