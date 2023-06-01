Mars Tests Paper Packaging In Association With Tesco In The UK

Mars Incorporated is testing paper-based packaging for Mars bars in the UK with Tesco as its retail partner.

The move will enable Mars Wrigley UK to eliminate a considerable amount of plastic from the packaging of Mars bars.

The company will use recyclable paper packaging for Mars bars that will be available for a limited time at Tesco stores.

Richard Sutherland-Moore, packaging expert at Mars Wrigley UK’s research and development centre in Slough said, "We are exploring different types of alternative packaging solutions for our confectionery products.

"For Mars bar, the challenge was to find the right paper packaging solution with an adequate level of barrier properties to protect the chocolate whilst guaranteeing the food safety, quality and integrity of the product to prevent food waste."

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew Flood, Tesco packaging development manager said, "We’re delighted to partner with Mars Wrigley to trial an alternative version of their iconic Mars bar packaging - aligning to our own strategy of removing plastic and packaging in our business where we can, reducing it where we can’t, reusing more and recycling what’s left."

'Sustainable In A Generation' Plan

The initiative is part of the company's Sustainable in a Generation Plan, which involves the investment of hundreds of millions of pounds to meet its goal of reducing the use of virgin plastics by a third in the short term.

Mars Incorporated is implementing various pilot projects this year, focussing on avoiding unnecessary packaging, using recyclable mono-materials and reusable packaging models, and processing recycled material in a new packaging.

Mars bar has achieved carbon-neutral status through carbon credits and actual carbon emission reductions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The carbon-neutral status – a first for the company in the UK – was certified by SCS Global.

Read

The new paper packaging will help Mars make 200 million bars carbon neutral in the UK, Ireland and Canada on an annual basis.

Adam Grant, general manager of Mars Wrigley UK said, "With our Mars bar pilot project, we are taking a big step to see how paper-based packaging works in everyday life. From the test, we will derive insights for our sustainable packaging strategy."

ADVERTISEMENT

Brendan McLoughlin, general manager of Mars Ireland added, "We look forward to seeing the results of the UK trial in the coming months, and using these learnings and insights to further develop our sustainable packaging strategy."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.