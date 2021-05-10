Refresco Posts Growth In Net Profit For Q1 2021

Published on May 10 2021 12:00 PM in Packaging And Design tagged: Bottling / Refresco / Quarterly Reports / World News

Refresco, one of the largest independent bottlers for retailers and A-brands in Europe and North America, has reported an adjusted net profit of €9 million in the first quarter of its financial year.

Net profit for the quarter amounted to €2 million, rebounding from a loss of €24 million in the same period last year.

The company saw volumes increase to 2.78 billion litres from 2.76 billion litres in the same period last year.

The gross profit margin rose to €477 million from 448 million in the first quarter of 2020, while adjusted EBITDA amounted to €119 million, up from €102 million last year.

'A Good Beginning'

Refresco chief executive, Hans Roelofs, stated, "We are pleased to report a good beginning of the year. After a soft start, volumes for the quarter finished in line with expectations.

"Our underlying results are strong, underscoring the strength of our business model, our diversified product offering, and the commitment of our people to continue to service our customers across Europe and North America."

Highlights

During the quarter, Refresco completed the acquisition of a production site in Evansville, Indiana, US.

Commenting on the acquisition, Roelofs said of the site that "while small, it strengthens our footprint in North America and expands our canning capabilities - a category that continues to be in high demand."

"We keep executing our strategy by driving profitable growth with new and existing customers and making selective acquisitions to strengthen our business further," he added.

Elsewhere, the bottler has announced a collaboration with Avantium and launched JuicyChain to offer a wide range of sustainable solutions to its customers and improve the ESG performance.

Management Changes

Refresco also announced two changes to its executive board. Finance chief Aart Duijzer has decided to retire and has stepped down from the executive board after having served the company for 20 years.

He will be succeeded by Adee Packer, who will join Refresco from AB InBev as the new chief financial officer and member of the executive board, effective 1 June 2021.

Elsewhere, Christoph Häusler will join Refresco from Reckitt Benckiser Group as chief manufacturing officer, effective 1 July 2021.

Article by Conor Farrelly.