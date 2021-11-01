ESM Magazine

SIG Adds Three New Members To Group Executive Board

Published on Nov 1 2021 1:25 PM in Packaging And Design tagged: asia / Executive Board / Appointment / SIG / Chief People and Culture Officer

Packaging firm SIG has announced that it has appointed three new members to its group executive board, effective 1 January 2022.

The company has appointed two executives to manage the Asia Pacific region, taking over from Lawrence Fok, president and general manager Asia Pacific, who is leaving the company.

The move to a dual leadership structure follows the company’s growth in the Asia Pacific, accounting for 33% of revenue on a pro forma basis.

Fan Lidong, will step in as president and general manager of Asia Pacific North.

Lidong has 30 years’ worth of experience in the packaging industry and has worked for SIG for 12 years.

He has been instrumental in driving SIG’s rapid growth in China, establishing the company as an innovation leader, and forging long-term customer relationships, the company said.

Angela Lu has been appointed as president and general manager of Asia Pacific South.

Lu is an experienced professional in the food and beverage industry. She spent more than 10 years with Nestlé in Europe and Asia Pacific.

Most recently, she served as chief executive officer, Singapore and China and group chief growth officer for Yeo Hiap Seng.

Chief People And Culture Officer

Elsewhere, Suzanne Verzijden will join the group executive board as chief people and culture officer.

Verzijden brings 16 years’ worth of international human resources experience with Philips, most recently as head of HR Philips Benelux and Head of HR Business Cluster Personal Health.

She has worked specifically on people development, culture and talent in several different roles and locations.

Samuel Sigrist, CEO of SIG, thanked Lawrence Fok for his service and valuable contributions towards developing the company’s Asia Pacific business.

Sigrist added, “I am delighted to welcome Angela [Lu] and Suzanne [Verzijden] to SIG and would like to congratulate [Fan] Lidong on his promotion.

“With these appointments, we are enriching the skills, experience and diversity of the Group Executive Board. We are also positioning ourselves to maximise our opportunities for growth and our attractiveness as an employer.”

In July, SIG reported an 8.8% increase in core revenue to €950.9 million, from €849.7 million in the same period last year.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Packaging news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

