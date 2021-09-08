ESM Magazine

SIG Invests €12m In New Technology Centre In Germany

Published on Sep 8 2021 10:13 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Innovation / Germany / Sustainability / SIG

Packaging firm SIG has announced that it is investing €12 million in a new technology centre, close to its packaging facilities in Linnich, Germany.

The centre will help the company expedite new product and packaging development, catering to the ever-increasing demand for more sustainable options.

In addition to the existing R&D Test Field & Prototype and combiLab facilities, the new centre will host state-of-the-art extrusion and finishing technology as well as advanced quality measurement systems and testing equipment.

These measures will significantly increase serial production capabilities, system validation and future digital technology capacities.

'Changing Consumer Demands'

Marcel Schopen, department manager at SIG’s Test Field, Prototype & Pilot Plant, said, “Our new Tech Centre Europe will make us even faster and more efficient in bringing new products and packaging solutions to market.

“It will help our customers to keep one step ahead of trends and changing consumer demands. In the pilot plant and test field of our tech centre we support all processes from start to finish, including sleeve production, filling products and pallet packing.”

The centre, scheduled to be operational by the end of 2022, will be built according to the latest and most effective energy standards and food hygiene regulations.

It will step up the co-development of products with SIG customers, and speed up innovation cycles by carrying out short-run test fillings.

It will also serve as a showcase plant and modern location for project interaction with customers and stakeholder meetings.

José Matthijsse, president and general manager of Europe at SIG, added, “Our new tech centre will create capacities for packaging innovation that will shape SIG’s future growth in Europe. It will enable us to co-develop with our customers and better meet their needs, further strengthening our partnerships and expanding the service we provide to our customers in Europe.”

In July, the company reported an 8.8% increase in core revenue to €950.9 million, from €849.7 million in the same period last year.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Packaging and Design news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

