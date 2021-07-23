ESM Magazine

Verallia Names New Human Resources Director

Published on Jul 23 2021 6:58 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Packaging / Glass / Verallia / Appointment

Verallia Names New Human Resources Director

Glass packaging firm Verallia has announced the promotion of Mathilde Joannard to the position of human resources director in charge of communications and CSR.

Joannard, who most recently served as the human resources director of Verallia France, has also been named a member of the group's executive committee.

Elsewhere, Anne-Gaëlle Bastos will replace her as the new human resources director of Verallia France.

Mathilde Joannard

Mathilde Joannard started her career in Poland in 1999 and then moved to Morocco for SEITA, where she served in various HR development and change management positions.

In 2006, she joined Euronet Worldwide to create an HR department for Europe and the Middle East.

In 2009, Mathilde returned to France and became the HR head of Imperial Tobacco's logistics subsidiary. She spent five years with the company before joining IDEXX, where she held a more international position.

In 2017, she joined Délifrance to create the position of HR director for Europe and joined Verallia France in the following year as HR director France.

Mathilde Joannard earned a master's degree in HR from IAE Lyon and an executive master's degree in corporate sociology and change strategy from Science Po Paris.

Commenting on the appointment, Michel Giannuzzi, chairman and CEO of Verallia, said, "I am delighted to welcome Mathilde to the Executive Committee of Verallia. Her industrial and international expertise will be an asset in the deployment of the Group's strategy."

Anne-Gaëlle Bastos

Anne-Gaëlle Bastos, who takes over from Joannard, began her career at GE Healthcare, where she held several positions as HR manager.

In 2012, she joined the social relations department of GE Healthcare France to manage a project to harmonise collective agreements for the company.

Bastos then became head of the company's human resources function for the European sales and marketing unit.

In 2014, she joined the LafargeHolcim Group to manage human resources in France for Lafarge Cements and to support the company's industrial transformation.

In 2017, she was promoted as HR and organisation director for the LafargeHolcim Group in France.

Giannuzzi welcomed Bastos to the group and added, "She is a renowned professional and I am convinced that her experience in the industry will be a valuable asset in consolidating our action plan for social progress in France."

"The appointment of two women to key positions in the Group is fully in line with the deployment of our ESG roadmap, and I am proud to announce that our executive committee now includes three women," added Giannuzzi.

Article by Conor Farrelly.

