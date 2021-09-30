Albert Heijn Adds New Products To Streeckgenoten Range

Published on Sep 30 2021 11:55 AM in Private Label tagged: Cheese / Albert Heijn / The Netherlands / Streeckgenoten

Dutch retailer Albert Heijn is set to add fourteen new local products to its Streeckgenoten range.

The expansion will see the retailer work with nine new cheesemakers, including the Limburg cheese makers Tebben, who make buffalo mozzarella from Dutch buffalo dairy.

Streeckgenoten Range

Albert Heijn places a strong emphasis on selling local specialities in its stores, thereby reducing the farm to fork distance to a minimum.

The retailer works with 86 local butchers, bakers, and cheesemakers under the name Streeckgenoten, to offer more than 250 products.

Streeckgenoten products are made locally, ensuring regional cheese makers are given a place on the shelves in the shops and on the ah.nl online platform.

The cheese assortment will be further expanded to include the following – brie from Alphen, beer cheese from Rhenen, Brabant truffle cheese, Brabant blue-veined cheese, Utrecht red, Double Dutch from Rhenen (cow and goat cheese), Fryske young matured slice, Stolwijker matured slice, Frisian Riperkrite Tsiis slice, and goat cheese with Italian herbs from Ouddorp.

Dutch Buffalo Mozzarella