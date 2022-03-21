Colruyt Adds Two New Flavours To Cara Beer Range

Belgian retailer Colruyt has announced the addition of two new SKUs to its Cara beer range – Cara Blond and Cara Rouge.

Cara Blond is a strong, blond beverage (8.5%), featuring malty notes and bitterness from fresh hop.

Cara Rouge is a cherry-based brew (7.5%), catering to people with a taste for strong fruit beers.

Koen Debusschere, purchaser at Colruyt said, “The taste of consumers is changing. Customers are now more likely to buy a strong blond beer or a fruit beer. We can tell by looking at the sales figures for the special beers in our stores.

“We are convinced that Cara can also meet this customer demand and that is why we are launching Cara Blond and Cara Rouge – special beer with a strong price-quality ratio.”

Cara Blond is priced at € 0.52 for a 33-cl can, while a can of Cara Rouge costs € 0.69.

Debusschere added, “With Cara Blond and Cara Rouge, we are taking an exciting new step in the Cara story. We believe that the beers will catch on with Cara-lovers and become established values.”

Cara Beer

In 1980, Colruyt launched Cara as a lager with a strong price-quality ratio, making it popular among customers.

Later, the company launched an alcohol-free version, Cara Pils, which did not see much success.

In 2015, the company added Cara Pils to its ‘Everyday’ range, which features the retailer's private-label products with the lowest prices.

Read More: Belgium's Colruyt Uses Bread Waste To Grow Mushrooms

In late 2021, the Cara cookbook was launched by Cara-enthusiast Dorian Coppenrath. It features 26 recipes prepared with Cara Pils, such as pasta 'Carabonara' or chilli 'con Cara'.

Colruyt Group supported the publication of the book, which sold 2,000 copies in a brief period.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Private-Label news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.