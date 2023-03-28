Continente Combats Food Waste With New Apple Cider Vinegar

Portuguese retailer Continente has launched a new own-brand apple cider vinegar SKU made from apples that do not meet traditional aesthetic standards.

The first batch yielded 30,000 litres of vinegar and has helped in preventing 50 tonnes of apples from being wasted.

The Continente Selecção Apple of Alcobaça Cider Vinegar, produced from fresh apple juice has also obtained the IGP certification, the retailer noted.

Select apple varieties have been used in making the vinegar including Casa Nova, Golden Delicious, Red Delicious, Royal Gala, Fuji, Granny smith, Jonagold, Reineta and Pink.

Continente challenged five apple producers from Alcobaça to develop a product using small, or deformed apples that are not commercially valued.

Ondina Afonso, president of the Continente Producers Club, added, "The project began through an initiative of the Continente Producers Club, the 'Waste Fair', aimed at producers, promoting the valuation of some products, such as those that the end customer does not value, nor wants to buy, such as fruit that is too small or with defects."

The Project

The apple producers Narcfrutas, Cooperfrutas, Frutalvor, Campotec and Lusofruta collaborated with Continente's industrial partner Mendes & Gonçalves to create the product.

Jorge Soares, administrator of Campotec added, "We already have a very old partnership with MC, of supplying apples from Alcobaça, and this project arises from the communion of the work of several producers as a way of solving the problem of apples that would result in food waste.

"The Alcobaça Apple Vinegar is a way for us to help the planet by transforming these apples into a value-added product."

