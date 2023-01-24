Continente Unveils 'Vintage Collection' Fashion Range

Portuguese hypermarket and supermarket chain Continente has launched a 'Vintage Collection' fashion range in selected stores.

Customers can buy items such as trainers (€19.99), T-shirt (€6.99) and socks (€4.00), but stocks are limited.

All pieces are in shades of white, red and blue, with a common element to all – the first logo of Continente.

The Vintage Collection line is available in four stores: Continente Amadora, Continente Colombo, Continente GaiaShopping and Continente Matosinhos.

Developed By Carrefour

The collection was initially developed by Carrefour, evoking nostalgia for the two hypermarket brands – Pryca and Continente – that were acquired by the French retailer in 2000, following the merger with Promodés Group.

Sonae gained control of the Carrefour store estate in Portugal in 2004.

Lidl Collection

With the launch of the new fashion range, Carrefour was possibly inspired by the success of the clothing and footwear collection launched by Lidl throughout Europe in 2020.

The collection, featuring the Lidl logo and colours, was made up of T-shirts, flip-flops, socks and also trainers for men and women, in the brand's blue and yellow tones. It quickly developed a cult following, with the trainers – originally released as a limited edition – were resold on platforms such as eBay.

