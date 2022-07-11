Edeka Rhein-Ruhr To Expand MeinLand Brand

Moers-based cooperative Edeka Rhein-Ruhr has reaffirmed its commitment to offer more local produce through its meinLand private-label brand.
With a range of 350 food items from North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), meinLand is an integral part of the German retailer's product range.
MeinLand At Edeka Rhein-Ruhr
The meinLand private-label ranged began trading in 2009.
Since then, the range has been growing continuously, with pork products added to the selection of fruit, vegetables, eggs, and dairy products for the first time last year.
With meinLand, Edeka Rhein-Ruhr is fulfilling consumers' demand for regional food. The BMEL Nutrition Report in 2021 showed that 82% of respondents value the regional origin of their food due to short transport routes guaranteeing freshness and reducing the CO2 footprint.
Dirk Neuhaus, managing director of Edeka Rhein-Ruhr, said, "As a cooperative, we are firmly anchored in NRW and feel connected to the region. That's why we rely on meinLand. In this way, we give regional foods and our partner companies a prominent platform and strengthen their appreciation."
Regional Products
The initiative focuses on collaborating with regional farmers, with around 200 companies ensuring that products from NRW are available in the stores all year round.
In addition, a state-of-the-art greenhouse is being built near Willich, in which salads for Edeka Rhein-Ruhr will be grown all year round with little water and lower energy requirements.
Over 100,000 apple trees have been planted in the southern Rhineland since 2018 to cultivate the new 'Magic Star' variety.
The apple is storable, allowing the retailer to offer the fruit throughout the year.
Neuhaus added, "Whether it's vegetables, fruit or meat - we set up our fresh range in such a way that we can always offer our customers a regional option. If this does not yet exist, we will work together with our partners from the agricultural sector to find a solution."
