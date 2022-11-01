Eroski Adds Planet Score Initiative To Private-Label Ranges

Spanish retailer Eroski has implemented the Planet-Score initiative on its private-label ranges, to better inform consumers about its products’ carbon footprint.

Eroski previously collaborated with Basque Ecodesgin Center (BEC), Fondo Europeo de Desarrollo Regional (FEDER) – European Regional Development Fund– and the Sociedad Pública de Gestión Ambiental del Gobierno Vasco (IHOBE) – Public Society of Environmental Management of the Basque Government – with the aim of defining a common labeling framework for sustainability.

Eroski’s analysis and communication on environmental footprint was recognised by Spain’s Obervatorio de Innovación en Gran Consumo (Observatory of Innovation in the Consumer Goods Sector), which is developed annually by Institut Cerdà.

'More Responsible Choices'

“We are concerned to keep clients informed so they can make more responsible choices," said Alexander Martínez Berriochoa, Eroski’s health and sustainability director.

"Transparency with customers is one of our signature marks. A clear example was the introduction of the Nutri-Score labels on our private-label products, which has had an excellent response from consumers. Now we take a step forward and complement nutritional information with environmental data, which offers the customer all the necessary information for a healthy and sustainable purchase.”

Planet-Score Methodology

The Planet Score system evaluates a product’s environmental impact by taking into account its entire life cycle, from production to waste management, through a global rating system expressed with letters and colours, which starts from a green 'A', indicating a product is more environmentally friendly, to a red 'E'.

Moreover, the label offers information about pesticides and its impact on biodiversity, and the breeding system used for animal-origin products.

Planet-Score also takes into account the priorities from European Commission’s ‘Farm to Fork’ strategy, such as deforestation risk from feed production or the difference between intensive and extensive farming, said Eroski.

Sustainability Commitment

This project is part of Eroski’s commitment to the environment within its 10 Compromisos en Salud y Sostenibilidad (agreements to health and sustainability), which includes creating more sustainable packaging, promoting a circular economy and preserving biodiversity.

The company also said it supports EU’s Code of Conduct on Responsible Food Business and Marketing Practices towards carbon neutrality.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest private-label news. Article by Amanda Merchán. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.