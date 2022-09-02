The closing date for the 2023 European Private Label Awards is fast approaching, with entries coming in thick and fast from across Europe.

The Awards are open to both retailers and suppliers operating in the European grocery sector, and acknowledge excellence in private label and store brand development.

There’s still time to enter this year's contest – the closing date is Friday 16 September. For more information, or for details about past winners, visit the Awards website, privatelabelawards.com. Information on last year's winners can be found here.

Below is a list of frequently asked questions about the European Private Label Awards. If you have any further questions, don’t hesitate to contact us at [email protected].

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q. How do I enter the European Private Label Awards?

Log on to www.privatelabelawards.com and click 'Enter Awards' at the top of the page to access the online application form. For those wishing to apply by post, you can also download an application form and send completed forms to European Private Label Awards, Madison Publications Ltd, 3 Adelaide St, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin, Ireland. Application forms can also be submitted via email. Check Terms & Conditions on the Awards website for further details on how to enter.

Q. What are the award categories?

There are 17 award categories open to enter, which take into account all aspects of the grocery landscape: Ambient Grocery, Beverages (Alcoholic), Beverages (Non-Alcoholic), Breakfast Products, Confectionery, Convenience Foods/Food To Go, Dairy Products, Free-From Foods, Frozen Food, Meal Accompaniments, Meat & Seafood, Non-Food (Household), Non-Food (Personal Care), Snacking Products, Sauces & Condiments, Tea, Coffee & Hot Drinks, and Vegetarian & Vegan. For further details on the subcategories within each, visit Terms & Conditions on the Awards website.

Q. What are the ‘Best of the Best’ categories?

All private-label products entered in the competition are considered for inclusion in four overall cross-category 'Best of the Best' awards: Innovative Product of The Year, Packaging Excellence Award, Sustainable Product of the Year and Taste Excellence Award. Please note that these categories are not open for entries, and are determined as part of the judging process.

Q. How many products can I enter?

There is no restriction on the number of entries or the number of categories that a company can enter – the more entries, the more chance of winning. However, applicants must fill out an application form for each entry, as well as provide the relevant entry fee. Details of how many units of each product should be submitted for assessment will be shared once the entry has been completed.

Q. How do I pay for my entry?

Applicants can enter up to five products using the online application form, and pay for said entries via credit card. However, if you wish to enter more than five products, and/or pay for your entry via invoice, you should contact the ESM team at [email protected] for further instructions. Please note that entry fee is calculated on a per-SKU basis.

Q. What is the deadline for entry?

The deadline for applications is Friday 16 September, with the judging for the Awards taking place on 3 and 4 October in Dublin, Ireland. All applicants should ensure that products are packed, transported and delivered in a condition fit and safe for consumption by the judges, no later than 28 September.

Q. What sort of information should I include with my entry?

With each entry, applicants should include a description of the product, including information about its target market, its recommended retail price, and why you consider it to be a market-leading innovation. Please indicate clearly what makes the product stand out, compared to other products in its field. Note that entries from grocery retailers are not valid unless the name of the producer(s) is/are listed on the entry form.

Q. Can I pay for my entry now, and submit products at a later date?

Yes. You can submit your application at any time between now and Friday 16 September. The judging for the Awards takes place on 3 and 4 October and all applicants should ensure that products are packed, transported and delivered in a condition fit and safe for consumption by the judges, no later than 28 September. This includes ensuring refrigerated, frozen or chilled products are kept at a suitable temperature during transport.

Q. Where do I send my products?

Details of where to send products will be supplied on receipt of entry – note that the judging will take place in Dublin, Ireland. The organiser does not accept responsibility for lost, late or mislaid products.

Q. Is the competition open to new products only, or does it also include existing product ranges?

All products submitted for entry to the 2023 European Private Label Awards must have been commercially available in the grocery retail sector at any point between October 2021 and October 2022. This can include existing ranges, new product launches, seasonal products (e.g. Christmas or Easter), or products that were available for a limited run.

Q. I want to enter several products in the same range. Does this count as one entry or several entries?

Entry is on a per-SKU basis, however special dispensation is granted in the event that the applicant wishes to submit several flavours of the same product (for example, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla ice cream) or products within a limited, defined range (for example, a male grooming range including aftershave, lotion, razors and balm), In these cases, this counts as one entry.

Q. Can I request a supplier to enter on my behalf?

Yes. The European Private Label Awards are open to suppliers as well as retailers, and suppliers are able to enter a product (and pay for said entry, if required) on behalf of a retailer.

Q. I'm not a retailer. Can I still enter my products?

Yes. The European Private Label Awards are open to suppliers as well as retailers. Please note that entries from suppliers are not valid unless the name of the retailer in which said product appears is also provided. If said product appears in more than one retailer, applicants must provide a separate entry for each listing.

Q. Is there an awards 'event', and if so when does this take place?

Currently there are no plans to hold an event to commemorate the winners of the 2023 European Private Label Awards.

Q. When does the judging take place?

The judging takes place across two days (3 and 4 October) in Dublin, Ireland.

Q. Who is on the judging panel?

As in years past, the judging panel for the Awards will comprise leading retail and private label experts from across Europe, as well as chefs and culinary professionals.

Q. How are the products assessed?

The products are assessed in terms of three important metrics: Innovation, Presentation and Taste. For further details on how the products are assessed, please consult the Terms & Conditions on the Awards website.

Q. When are the winners and finalists announced?

Finalists will be revealed in November/December 2022 edition of ESM: European Supermarket Magazine, which is due to be published in late November. Winners will be revealed in the January/February 2023 edition, which will be published in late January 2023.

Q. What are the benefits of entering the European Private Label Awards?

The European Private Label Awards, or EPLAs, celebrate the 'best of the best' when it comes to store brand innovation right across Europe, and winners and finalists will receive coverage in ESM: European Supermarket Magazine, as well as wider media attention. All winners and finalists are presented with a certificate to acknowledge their achievements, as well as branding to include on their packaging and/or promotional materials.

If you have any further questions, don’t hesitate to contact us at [email protected].

