Retailers from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Türkiye, the UK and Central and Eastern Europe have been named as finalists in the 2024 European Private Label Awards, organised by ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.
A total of 68 product innovations across 17 categories were named among this year’s finalists, across 17 categories, with the winners in this year’s competition set to be revealed in March 2024.
Retailers named among the finalists include some of the giants of the European supermarket sector, including Aldi, Lidl, Conad, Marks & Spencer, REWE Group, Salling Group, SPAR, Pingo Doce, ICA, Colruyt, Dagrofa, Müller, Billa CEE and more.
“With consumers feeling the pinch last year, retailer private labels have stepped up to the plate, offering products that are on a par with – or, in some cases, outmatch – their branded counterparts,” said Stephen Wynne-Jones, editor, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine. “This year’s group of finalists was one of the strongest we have seen to date, reflecting the level of innovation taking place in grocery retail at present.”
About the European Private Label Awards
The European Private Label Awards were launched by ESM in 2017, to determine the most impactful and innovative private-label brands on sale in Europe’s supermarkets. The awards, which are open to both retailers and suppliers, acknowledge the best of store brand development on a pan-European level.
The judging process for the awards took place in Dublin, Ireland, in November 2023, with a panel of retail and culinary experts assessing each of the products in terms of three key criteria – taste, innovation, and presentation – as well as other considerations, such as the sustainability credentials of each product.
EUROPEAN PRIVATE LABEL AWARDS 2024 – THE FINALISTS
Ambient Grocery
Product: ALDI I Colori del Sapore Fine Tomato Pulp
Retailer: ALDI S.r.l. (Aldi Italia)
Manufacturer: Feger
Product: Carciofini Ripieni di Tonno (Artichokes Stuffed with Tuna)
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: Piaceri Italiani
Product: Lidl Deluxe Pearls with White Balsamic Condiment and Truffle Flavour
Retailer: Lidl France
Manufacturer: GlobeXplore
Product: Salling Kalamata Olive & Feta
Retailer: Bilka & Føtex
Manufacturer: Intercomm
Beverages (Alcoholic)
Product: Blue Soul Gin
Retailer: Lekkerland
Manufacturer: Burghof Vertriebs GmbH
Product: Enseña Vermut Selección
Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas
Manufacturer: Destilerías Vidal S.L.
Product: REMA 1000 Luxury Mulled Red Wine
Retailer: REMA 1000 Denmark
Manufacturer: Smage-Compagniet
Product: Zarewitsch Vodka Lemon
Retailer: Lekkerland
Manufacturer: Burghof Vertriebs GmbH
Beverages (Non-Alcoholic)
Product: Conad Verso Natura Bevanda Polposa
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Fruttagel
Product: Le Bevande Tipiche Italiane (Italian Drinks Selection)
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: Piaceri Italiani
Product: Ørskov Pure Ingrid Marie Apple Juice
Retailer: REMA 1000 Denmark
Manufacturer: Ørskov Foods A/S
Product: Take Off Creatures Space Cat
Retailer: Lekkerland
Manufacturer: Food IQ GmbH
Breakfast Products
Product: Billa Premium Fruit Spread Seville Orange
Retailer: Billa CEE
Manufacturer: Andros Austria GmbH
Product: Composte di Frutta (Fruit Compotes)
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti
Product: Lidl Sweden Lingonberry Jam/Lingonsylt
Retailer: Lidl Sweden
Manufacturer: Danica Foods
Product: Salling Granola with Low Sugar
Retailer: Salling Group
Manufacturer: Funkisfood
Confectionery
Product: Organic Wholewheat Buckwheat Biscuits
Retailer: Naturitas
Manufacturer: BioDelícies, S.L.
Product: Biscotto Biscuits
Retailer: Aldi Nord Germany
Manufacturer: Griesson – de Beukelaer GmbH & Co.KG
Product: I Love Eco 72% Organic Dark Chocolate with Salted Caramel
Retailer: Rimi
Manufacturer: The Belgian Chocolate Group NV
Product: Il Panettone di Alta Pasticceria
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti
Convenience Foods/Food To Go
Product: Conad Profumo di Forno
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: La Pizza +1 S.p.A.
Product: Coop Dagens Cauliflower Soup
Retailer: Coop Norge
Manufacturer: Matpartner AS
Product: REWE to go Rainbow Bowl
Retailer: REWE Group
Manufacturer: Plukon Convenience Dronten B.V.
Product: Salling Princip Cappellacci
Retailer: Bilka & Føtex
Manufacturer: Bertagni
Dairy Products
Product: Deleitum Natural Yoghurt
Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas
Manufacturer: Lácteos Goshua S.L.U.
Product: High-Protein Drinking Yoghurt
Retailer: Aldi Portugal
Manufacturer: The Band Consultants Sl.
Product: En bid af Danmark (A Taste of Denmark) Tange Lake Cheese
Retailer: Lidl Denmark
Manufacturer: Mammen Mejeri
Product: Tiramisu Fresco Bio
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: Piaceri Italiani
Free-From Foods
Product: Alteza Gluten-Free Cereal Pillows
Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas
Manufacturer: Harinas de Castilla La Mancha, S.L.
Product: Coop Berries Muesli, Gluten-Free
Retailer: Coop Trading (Denmark)
Manufacturer: Crispy Food A/S
Product: Rimi Lactose-Free Quark Bar (Vanilla)
Retailer: Rimi
Manufacturer: Saaremaa DeliFood OÜ
Product: UHT Oat Drink Pingo Doce
Retailer: Pingo Doce
Manufacturer: Pingo Doce
Frozen Food
Product: DV Fruitijs
Retailer: Aldi Netherlands
Manufacturer: VDB Frozen Food Production BVBA
Product: Coop Hash Brown Fries
Retailer: Coop Trading (Denmark)
Manufacturer: Schne-frost
Product: Gelatelli Smoothie Stick Mango and Raspberry-Blackberry
Retailer: Lidl Finland
Manufacturer: Balbiino
Product: I Gelati e Sorbetti su Stecco (Ice Creams and Sorbets – Stick)
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti
Meal Accompaniments
Product: Il Riso Carnaroli Classico Invecchiato (Classic Aged Carnaroli Rice)
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti
Product: Änglamark Pasta Margheritine Lisce
Retailer: Coop Trading (Denmark)
Manufacturer: Di Martino DE GmbH
Product: Billa Alimentare Pasta (Tagliatelle with Funghi Porcini)
Retailer: Billa CEE
Manufacturer: Dalla Costa Alimentare Srl
Product: I Tajarin Al Tartufo Bianco D’Alba (Tajarin with White Truffle of Alba)
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti
Meat & Seafood
Product: Billa Premium Prosciutto Cotto with Truffles
Retailer: Billa CEE
Manufacturer: Salumificio Fratelli Beretta S.p.A.
Product: Inishella Rib-Eye Steak
Retailer: BWG Foods/SPAR Ireland
Manufacturer: Kepak Cork
Product: Le Alici Del Mar Cantabrico Marinate All’aceto Di Vermouth (Cantabrian Sea Anchovies Marinated in Vermouth Vinegar)
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti
Product: REMA 1000 Danish Salmon Fillets
Retailer: REMA 1000 Denmark
Manufacturer: Scanfish
Non-Food (Household)
Product: Boni ECO Allesreiniger – All-Purpose Cleaner with 2 x Refill Solution
Retailer: Colruyt
Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic A/S
Product: Werckmann Reusable Cable Ties
Retailer: Action
Manufacturer: Action
Product: Grøn Balance Miljø White Wash With New Freshness Technology
Retailer: Dagrofa
Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic
Product: ICA Skona Laundry Detergent Series
Retailer: ICA
Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic
Non-Food (Personal Care)
Product: Be Beauty Moisturising Foot Mask
Retailer: Pingo Doce
Manufacturer: Pingo Doce
Product: echt. by Terra Naturi Anti-Age Straffende Tagescreme (Anti-Ageing Firming Day Cream)
Retailer: Müller
Manufacturer: Femia Cosmetic Vertriebsgesellschaft GmbH
Product: Natürlich ECO Kosmetiktücher (Naturally ECO Facial Tissues)
Retailer: REWE Group
Manufacturer: WEPA Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG
Product: Pisara Luonnon Organic Personal-Care Series
Retailer: Tokmanni
Manufacturer: Allison
Snacking Products
Product: Billa Premium Antipasto Misto
Retailer: Billa CEE
Manufacturer: Parma Food
Product: Rainbow Hickory Nut Mix
Retailer: Coop Trading (Denmark)
Manufacturer: V. Besana
Product: Trader Joe’s Nuss-Mix Simply Roasted
Retailer: Aldi Nord Germany
Manufacturer: Märsch Importhandels GmbH
Product: Verso Natura Castagne Morbide Cotte al Vapore (Soft-Steamed Chestnuts)
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Domenico de Lucia S.p.A.
Sauces & Condiments
Product: Taggiasca Black-Olive Pâté – ALDI Regione che Vai
Retailer: ALDI S.r.l. (Aldi Italia)
Manufacturer: Frantoio Venturino
Product: Olio Extra Vergine D’oliva Valli Trapanesi Dop (Extra-Virgin Olive Oil Valli Trapanesi DOP)
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: Piaceri Italiani
Product: Salsa Di Soia Sapori & Idee; Salsa Di Soia A Ridotto Tasso Di Sale Sapori & Idee
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Morita – B&G Srl
Product: Uzman Kasap Meat Sauces
Retailer: Migros Ticaret
Manufacturer: Gusto Gida Paz.san.ve Ti̇c.a.ş.
Tea, Coffee & Hot Drinks
Product: En bid af Danmark (A Taste of Denmark) Coffee Beans – Espresso
Retailer: Lidl Denmark
Manufacturer: Hedekaffe ApS
Product: Il Caffe In Grani 100% Robusta Monorigine India (100% Robusta Single-Origin Indian Coffee Beans)
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti
Product: M&S Sustainable One-Cup Coffee Filters
Retailer: Marks & Spencer
Manufacturer: Rombouts Coffee
Product: REMA 1000 Café Crema
Retailer: REMA 1000 Denmark
Manufacturer: BKI Foods
Vegetarian & Vegan
Product: Plantekøkkenet Cocoa Soy Drink
Retailer: REMA 1000 Denmark
Manufacturer: Geia Food
Product: REWE Bio Brat- und Grilltaler Natur
Retailer: REWE Group
Manufacturer: Concept Fresh Vertriebsgesellschaft GmbH
Product: Sportyfeel Vegan Deluxe Protein Bar
Retailer: Lidl Finland
Manufacturer: SternLife
Product: Sweetland Vegan Fruit Gums
Retailer: Aldi Nord Germany
Manufacturer: Vidal
