52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Private Label

European Private Label Awards 2024 – Finalists Announced

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
European Private Label Awards 2024 – Finalists Announced

Retailers from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Türkiye, the UK and Central and Eastern Europe have been named as finalists in the 2024 European Private Label Awards, organised by ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

A total of 68 product innovations across 17 categories were named among this year’s finalists, across 17 categories, with the winners in this year’s competition set to be revealed in March 2024.

Retailers named among the finalists include some of the giants of the European supermarket sector, including Aldi, Lidl, Conad, Marks & Spencer, REWE Group, Salling Group, SPAR, Pingo Doce, ICA, Colruyt, Dagrofa, Müller, Billa CEE and more.

“With consumers feeling the pinch last year, retailer private labels have stepped up to the plate, offering products that are on a par with – or, in some cases, outmatch – their branded counterparts,” said Stephen Wynne-Jones, editor, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine. “This year’s group of finalists was one of the strongest we have seen to date, reflecting the level of innovation taking place in grocery retail at present.”

About the European Private Label Awards

The European Private Label Awards were launched by ESM in 2017, to determine the most impactful and innovative private-label brands on sale in Europe’s supermarkets. The awards, which are open to both retailers and suppliers, acknowledge the best of store brand development on a pan-European level.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judging process for the awards took place in Dublin, Ireland, in November 2023, with a panel of retail and culinary experts assessing each of the products in terms of three key criteria – taste, innovation, and presentation – as well as other considerations, such as the sustainability credentials of each product.

For more information and details on how to enter the European Private Label Awards, log on to privatelabelawards.com.

EUROPEAN PRIVATE LABEL AWARDS 2024 – THE FINALISTS

Ambient Grocery

Product: ALDI I Colori del Sapore Fine Tomato Pulp
Retailer: ALDI S.r.l. (Aldi Italia)
Manufacturer: Feger

Product: Carciofini Ripieni di Tonno (Artichokes Stuffed with Tuna)
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: Piaceri Italiani

ADVERTISEMENT

Product: Lidl Deluxe Pearls with White Balsamic Condiment and Truffle Flavour
Retailer: Lidl France
Manufacturer: GlobeXplore

Product: Salling Kalamata Olive & Feta
Retailer: Bilka & Føtex
Manufacturer: Intercomm

Beverages (Alcoholic)

Product: Blue Soul Gin
Retailer: Lekkerland
Manufacturer: Burghof Vertriebs GmbH

Product: Enseña Vermut Selección
Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas
Manufacturer: Destilerías Vidal S.L.

ADVERTISEMENT

Product: REMA 1000 Luxury Mulled Red Wine
Retailer: REMA 1000 Denmark
Manufacturer: Smage-Compagniet

Product: Zarewitsch Vodka Lemon
Retailer: Lekkerland
Manufacturer: Burghof Vertriebs GmbH

Beverages (Non-Alcoholic)

Product: Conad Verso Natura Bevanda Polposa
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Fruttagel

Product: Le Bevande Tipiche Italiane (Italian Drinks Selection)
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: Piaceri Italiani

ADVERTISEMENT

Product: Ørskov Pure Ingrid Marie Apple Juice
Retailer: REMA 1000 Denmark
Manufacturer: Ørskov Foods A/S

Product: Take Off Creatures Space Cat
Retailer: Lekkerland
Manufacturer: Food IQ GmbH

Breakfast Products

Product: Billa Premium Fruit Spread Seville Orange
Retailer: Billa CEE
Manufacturer: Andros Austria GmbH

Product: Composte di Frutta (Fruit Compotes)
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti

Product: Lidl Sweden Lingonberry Jam/Lingonsylt
Retailer: Lidl Sweden
Manufacturer: Danica Foods

Product: Salling Granola with Low Sugar
Retailer: Salling Group
Manufacturer: Funkisfood

Confectionery

Product: Organic Wholewheat Buckwheat Biscuits
Retailer: Naturitas
Manufacturer: BioDelícies, S.L.

Product: Biscotto Biscuits
Retailer: Aldi Nord Germany
Manufacturer: Griesson – de Beukelaer GmbH & Co.KG

Product: I Love Eco 72% Organic Dark Chocolate with Salted Caramel
Retailer: Rimi
Manufacturer: The Belgian Chocolate Group NV

Product: Il Panettone di Alta Pasticceria
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti

Convenience Foods/Food To Go

Product: Conad Profumo di Forno
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: La Pizza +1 S.p.A.

Product: Coop Dagens Cauliflower Soup
Retailer: Coop Norge
Manufacturer: Matpartner AS

Product: REWE to go Rainbow Bowl
Retailer: REWE Group
Manufacturer: Plukon Convenience Dronten B.V.

Product: Salling Princip Cappellacci
Retailer: Bilka & Føtex
Manufacturer: Bertagni

Dairy Products

Product: Deleitum Natural Yoghurt
Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas
Manufacturer: Lácteos Goshua S.L.U.

Product: High-Protein Drinking Yoghurt
Retailer: Aldi Portugal
Manufacturer: The Band Consultants Sl.

Product: En bid af Danmark (A Taste of Denmark) Tange Lake Cheese
Retailer: Lidl Denmark
Manufacturer: Mammen Mejeri

Product: Tiramisu Fresco Bio
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: Piaceri Italiani

Free-From Foods

Product: Alteza Gluten-Free Cereal Pillows
Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas
Manufacturer: Harinas de Castilla La Mancha, S.L.

Product: Coop Berries Muesli, Gluten-Free
Retailer: Coop Trading (Denmark)
Manufacturer: Crispy Food A/S

Product: Rimi Lactose-Free Quark Bar (Vanilla)
Retailer: Rimi
Manufacturer: Saaremaa DeliFood OÜ

Product: UHT Oat Drink Pingo Doce
Retailer: Pingo Doce
Manufacturer: Pingo Doce

Frozen Food

Product: DV Fruitijs
Retailer: Aldi Netherlands
Manufacturer: VDB Frozen Food Production BVBA

Product: Coop Hash Brown Fries
Retailer: Coop Trading (Denmark)
Manufacturer: Schne-frost

Product: Gelatelli Smoothie Stick Mango and Raspberry-Blackberry
Retailer: Lidl Finland
Manufacturer: Balbiino

Product: I Gelati e Sorbetti su Stecco (Ice Creams and Sorbets – Stick)
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti

Meal Accompaniments

Product: Il Riso Carnaroli Classico Invecchiato (Classic Aged Carnaroli Rice)
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti

Product: Änglamark Pasta Margheritine Lisce
Retailer: Coop Trading (Denmark)
Manufacturer: Di Martino DE GmbH

Product: Billa Alimentare Pasta (Tagliatelle with Funghi Porcini)
Retailer: Billa CEE
Manufacturer: Dalla Costa Alimentare Srl

Product: I Tajarin Al Tartufo Bianco D’Alba (Tajarin with White Truffle of Alba)
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti

Meat & Seafood

Product: Billa Premium Prosciutto Cotto with Truffles
Retailer: Billa CEE
Manufacturer: Salumificio Fratelli Beretta S.p.A.

Product: Inishella Rib-Eye Steak
Retailer: BWG Foods/SPAR Ireland
Manufacturer: Kepak Cork

Product: Le Alici Del Mar Cantabrico Marinate All’aceto Di Vermouth (Cantabrian Sea Anchovies Marinated in Vermouth Vinegar)
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti

Product: REMA 1000 Danish Salmon Fillets
Retailer: REMA 1000 Denmark
Manufacturer: Scanfish

Non-Food (Household)

Product: Boni ECO Allesreiniger – All-Purpose Cleaner with 2 x Refill Solution
Retailer: Colruyt
Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic A/S

Product: Werckmann Reusable Cable Ties
Retailer: Action
Manufacturer: Action

Product: Grøn Balance Miljø White Wash With New Freshness Technology
Retailer: Dagrofa
Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic

Product: ICA Skona Laundry Detergent Series
Retailer: ICA
Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic

Non-Food (Personal Care)

Product: Be Beauty Moisturising Foot Mask
Retailer: Pingo Doce
Manufacturer: Pingo Doce

Product: echt. by Terra Naturi Anti-Age Straffende Tagescreme (Anti-Ageing Firming Day Cream)
Retailer: Müller
Manufacturer: Femia Cosmetic Vertriebsgesellschaft GmbH

Product: Natürlich ECO Kosmetiktücher (Naturally ECO Facial Tissues)
Retailer: REWE Group
Manufacturer: WEPA Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG

Product: Pisara Luonnon Organic Personal-Care Series
Retailer: Tokmanni
Manufacturer: Allison

Snacking Products

Product: Billa Premium Antipasto Misto
Retailer: Billa CEE
Manufacturer: Parma Food

Product: Rainbow Hickory Nut Mix
Retailer: Coop Trading (Denmark)
Manufacturer: V. Besana

Product: Trader Joe’s Nuss-Mix Simply Roasted
Retailer: Aldi Nord Germany
Manufacturer: Märsch Importhandels GmbH

Product: Verso Natura Castagne Morbide Cotte al Vapore (Soft-Steamed Chestnuts)
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Domenico de Lucia S.p.A.

Sauces & Condiments

Product: Taggiasca Black-Olive Pâté – ALDI Regione che Vai
Retailer: ALDI S.r.l. (Aldi Italia)
Manufacturer: Frantoio Venturino

Product: Olio Extra Vergine D’oliva Valli Trapanesi Dop (Extra-Virgin Olive Oil Valli Trapanesi DOP)
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: Piaceri Italiani

Product: Salsa Di Soia Sapori & Idee; Salsa Di Soia A Ridotto Tasso Di Sale Sapori & Idee
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Morita – B&G Srl

Product: Uzman Kasap Meat Sauces
Retailer: Migros Ticaret
Manufacturer: Gusto Gida Paz.san.ve Ti̇c.a.ş.

Tea, Coffee & Hot Drinks

Product: En bid af Danmark (A Taste of Denmark) Coffee Beans – Espresso
Retailer: Lidl Denmark
Manufacturer: Hedekaffe ApS

Product: Il Caffe In Grani 100% Robusta Monorigine India (100% Robusta Single-Origin Indian Coffee Beans)
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti

Product: M&S Sustainable One-Cup Coffee Filters
Retailer: Marks & Spencer
Manufacturer: Rombouts Coffee

Product: REMA 1000 Café Crema
Retailer: REMA 1000 Denmark
Manufacturer: BKI Foods

Vegetarian & Vegan

Product: Plantekøkkenet Cocoa Soy Drink
Retailer: REMA 1000 Denmark
Manufacturer: Geia Food

Product: REWE Bio Brat- und Grilltaler Natur
Retailer: REWE Group
Manufacturer: Concept Fresh Vertriebsgesellschaft GmbH

Product: Sportyfeel Vegan Deluxe Protein Bar
Retailer: Lidl Finland
Manufacturer: SternLife

Product: Sweetland Vegan Fruit Gums
Retailer: Aldi Nord Germany
Manufacturer: Vidal

The winners in this year’s competition will be announced in mid-March. For more information and details on how to enter the European Private Label Awards, log on to privatelabelawards.com.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Private Label

Greencore Reports 'Strong Start' To FY24 With LFL Revenue Up In Q1
Greencore Reports 'Strong Start' To FY24 With LFL Revenue Up In Q1
2
Private Label

SPAR Veggie Range Sees Sales Up By Nearly A Quarter In 2023
SPAR Veggie Range Sees Sales Up By Nearly A Quarter In 2023
3
Private Label

International Private-Label Industry To Converge In Istanbul For PRIVEXPO 2024 B2B Eurasia
International Private-Label Industry To Converge In Istanbul For PRIVEXPO 2024 B2B Eurasia
4
Private Label

Private Label Market Share Reaches Record High In Italian Retailers
Private Label Market Share Reaches Record High In Italian Retailers
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com