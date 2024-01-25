Retailers from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Türkiye, the UK and Central and Eastern Europe have been named as finalists in the 2024 European Private Label Awards, organised by ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

A total of 68 product innovations across 17 categories were named among this year’s finalists, across 17 categories, with the winners in this year’s competition set to be revealed in March 2024.

Retailers named among the finalists include some of the giants of the European supermarket sector, including Aldi, Lidl, Conad, Marks & Spencer, REWE Group, Salling Group, SPAR, Pingo Doce, ICA, Colruyt, Dagrofa, Müller, Billa CEE and more.

“With consumers feeling the pinch last year, retailer private labels have stepped up to the plate, offering products that are on a par with – or, in some cases, outmatch – their branded counterparts,” said Stephen Wynne-Jones, editor, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine. “This year’s group of finalists was one of the strongest we have seen to date, reflecting the level of innovation taking place in grocery retail at present.”

About the European Private Label Awards

The European Private Label Awards were launched by ESM in 2017, to determine the most impactful and innovative private-label brands on sale in Europe’s supermarkets. The awards, which are open to both retailers and suppliers, acknowledge the best of store brand development on a pan-European level.

The judging process for the awards took place in Dublin, Ireland, in November 2023, with a panel of retail and culinary experts assessing each of the products in terms of three key criteria – taste, innovation, and presentation – as well as other considerations, such as the sustainability credentials of each product.

For more information and details on how to enter the European Private Label Awards, log on to privatelabelawards.com.

EUROPEAN PRIVATE LABEL AWARDS 2024 – THE FINALISTS

Ambient Grocery

Product: ALDI I Colori del Sapore Fine Tomato Pulp

Retailer: ALDI S.r.l. (Aldi Italia)

Manufacturer: Feger

Product: Carciofini Ripieni di Tonno (Artichokes Stuffed with Tuna)

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: Piaceri Italiani

Product: Lidl Deluxe Pearls with White Balsamic Condiment and Truffle Flavour

Retailer: Lidl France

Manufacturer: GlobeXplore

Product: Salling Kalamata Olive & Feta

Retailer: Bilka & Føtex

Manufacturer: Intercomm

Beverages (Alcoholic)

Product: Blue Soul Gin

Retailer: Lekkerland

Manufacturer: Burghof Vertriebs GmbH

Product: Enseña Vermut Selección

Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas

Manufacturer: Destilerías Vidal S.L.

Product: REMA 1000 Luxury Mulled Red Wine

Retailer: REMA 1000 Denmark

Manufacturer: Smage-Compagniet

Product: Zarewitsch Vodka Lemon

Retailer: Lekkerland

Manufacturer: Burghof Vertriebs GmbH

Beverages (Non-Alcoholic)

Product: Conad Verso Natura Bevanda Polposa

Retailer: Conad

Manufacturer: Fruttagel

Product: Le Bevande Tipiche Italiane (Italian Drinks Selection)

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: Piaceri Italiani

Product: Ørskov Pure Ingrid Marie Apple Juice

Retailer: REMA 1000 Denmark

Manufacturer: Ørskov Foods A/S

Product: Take Off Creatures Space Cat

Retailer: Lekkerland

Manufacturer: Food IQ GmbH

Breakfast Products

Product: Billa Premium Fruit Spread Seville Orange

Retailer: Billa CEE

Manufacturer: Andros Austria GmbH

Product: Composte di Frutta (Fruit Compotes)

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti

Product: Lidl Sweden Lingonberry Jam/Lingonsylt

Retailer: Lidl Sweden

Manufacturer: Danica Foods

Product: Salling Granola with Low Sugar

Retailer: Salling Group

Manufacturer: Funkisfood

Confectionery

Product: Organic Wholewheat Buckwheat Biscuits

Retailer: Naturitas

Manufacturer: BioDelícies, S.L.

Product: Biscotto Biscuits

Retailer: Aldi Nord Germany

Manufacturer: Griesson – de Beukelaer GmbH & Co.KG

Product: I Love Eco 72% Organic Dark Chocolate with Salted Caramel

Retailer: Rimi

Manufacturer: The Belgian Chocolate Group NV

Product: Il Panettone di Alta Pasticceria

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti

Convenience Foods/Food To Go

Product: Conad Profumo di Forno

Retailer: Conad

Manufacturer: La Pizza +1 S.p.A.

Product: Coop Dagens Cauliflower Soup

Retailer: Coop Norge

Manufacturer: Matpartner AS

Product: REWE to go Rainbow Bowl

Retailer: REWE Group

Manufacturer: Plukon Convenience Dronten B.V.

Product: Salling Princip Cappellacci

Retailer: Bilka & Føtex

Manufacturer: Bertagni

Dairy Products

Product: Deleitum Natural Yoghurt

Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas

Manufacturer: Lácteos Goshua S.L.U.

Product: High-Protein Drinking Yoghurt

Retailer: Aldi Portugal

Manufacturer: The Band Consultants Sl.

Product: En bid af Danmark (A Taste of Denmark) Tange Lake Cheese

Retailer: Lidl Denmark

Manufacturer: Mammen Mejeri

Product: Tiramisu Fresco Bio

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: Piaceri Italiani

Free-From Foods

Product: Alteza Gluten-Free Cereal Pillows

Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas

Manufacturer: Harinas de Castilla La Mancha, S.L.

Product: Coop Berries Muesli, Gluten-Free

Retailer: Coop Trading (Denmark)

Manufacturer: Crispy Food A/S

Product: Rimi Lactose-Free Quark Bar (Vanilla)

Retailer: Rimi

Manufacturer: Saaremaa DeliFood OÜ

Product: UHT Oat Drink Pingo Doce

Retailer: Pingo Doce

Manufacturer: Pingo Doce

Frozen Food

Product: DV Fruitijs

Retailer: Aldi Netherlands

Manufacturer: VDB Frozen Food Production BVBA

Product: Coop Hash Brown Fries

Retailer: Coop Trading (Denmark)

Manufacturer: Schne-frost

Product: Gelatelli Smoothie Stick Mango and Raspberry-Blackberry

Retailer: Lidl Finland

Manufacturer: Balbiino

Product: I Gelati e Sorbetti su Stecco (Ice Creams and Sorbets – Stick)

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti

Meal Accompaniments

Product: Il Riso Carnaroli Classico Invecchiato (Classic Aged Carnaroli Rice)

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti

Product: Änglamark Pasta Margheritine Lisce

Retailer: Coop Trading (Denmark)

Manufacturer: Di Martino DE GmbH

Product: Billa Alimentare Pasta (Tagliatelle with Funghi Porcini)

Retailer: Billa CEE

Manufacturer: Dalla Costa Alimentare Srl

Product: I Tajarin Al Tartufo Bianco D’Alba (Tajarin with White Truffle of Alba)

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti

Meat & Seafood

Product: Billa Premium Prosciutto Cotto with Truffles

Retailer: Billa CEE

Manufacturer: Salumificio Fratelli Beretta S.p.A.

Product: Inishella Rib-Eye Steak

Retailer: BWG Foods/SPAR Ireland

Manufacturer: Kepak Cork

Product: Le Alici Del Mar Cantabrico Marinate All’aceto Di Vermouth (Cantabrian Sea Anchovies Marinated in Vermouth Vinegar)

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti

Product: REMA 1000 Danish Salmon Fillets

Retailer: REMA 1000 Denmark

Manufacturer: Scanfish

Non-Food (Household)

Product: Boni ECO Allesreiniger – All-Purpose Cleaner with 2 x Refill Solution

Retailer: Colruyt

Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic A/S

Product: Werckmann Reusable Cable Ties

Retailer: Action

Manufacturer: Action

Product: Grøn Balance Miljø White Wash With New Freshness Technology

Retailer: Dagrofa

Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic

Product: ICA Skona Laundry Detergent Series

Retailer: ICA

Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic

Non-Food (Personal Care)

Product: Be Beauty Moisturising Foot Mask

Retailer: Pingo Doce

Manufacturer: Pingo Doce

Product: echt. by Terra Naturi Anti-Age Straffende Tagescreme (Anti-Ageing Firming Day Cream)

Retailer: Müller

Manufacturer: Femia Cosmetic Vertriebsgesellschaft GmbH

Product: Natürlich ECO Kosmetiktücher (Naturally ECO Facial Tissues)

Retailer: REWE Group

Manufacturer: WEPA Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG

Product: Pisara Luonnon Organic Personal-Care Series

Retailer: Tokmanni

Manufacturer: Allison

Snacking Products

Product: Billa Premium Antipasto Misto

Retailer: Billa CEE

Manufacturer: Parma Food

Product: Rainbow Hickory Nut Mix

Retailer: Coop Trading (Denmark)

Manufacturer: V. Besana

Product: Trader Joe’s Nuss-Mix Simply Roasted

Retailer: Aldi Nord Germany

Manufacturer: Märsch Importhandels GmbH

Product: Verso Natura Castagne Morbide Cotte al Vapore (Soft-Steamed Chestnuts)

Retailer: Conad

Manufacturer: Domenico de Lucia S.p.A.

Sauces & Condiments

Product: Taggiasca Black-Olive Pâté – ALDI Regione che Vai

Retailer: ALDI S.r.l. (Aldi Italia)

Manufacturer: Frantoio Venturino

Product: Olio Extra Vergine D’oliva Valli Trapanesi Dop (Extra-Virgin Olive Oil Valli Trapanesi DOP)

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: Piaceri Italiani

Product: Salsa Di Soia Sapori & Idee; Salsa Di Soia A Ridotto Tasso Di Sale Sapori & Idee

Retailer: Conad

Manufacturer: Morita – B&G Srl

Product: Uzman Kasap Meat Sauces

Retailer: Migros Ticaret

Manufacturer: Gusto Gida Paz.san.ve Ti̇c.a.ş.

Tea, Coffee & Hot Drinks

Product: En bid af Danmark (A Taste of Denmark) Coffee Beans – Espresso

Retailer: Lidl Denmark

Manufacturer: Hedekaffe ApS

Product: Il Caffe In Grani 100% Robusta Monorigine India (100% Robusta Single-Origin Indian Coffee Beans)

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti

Product: M&S Sustainable One-Cup Coffee Filters

Retailer: Marks & Spencer

Manufacturer: Rombouts Coffee

Product: REMA 1000 Café Crema

Retailer: REMA 1000 Denmark

Manufacturer: BKI Foods

Vegetarian & Vegan

Product: Plantekøkkenet Cocoa Soy Drink

Retailer: REMA 1000 Denmark

Manufacturer: Geia Food

Product: REWE Bio Brat- und Grilltaler Natur

Retailer: REWE Group

Manufacturer: Concept Fresh Vertriebsgesellschaft GmbH

Product: Sportyfeel Vegan Deluxe Protein Bar

Retailer: Lidl Finland

Manufacturer: SternLife

Product: Sweetland Vegan Fruit Gums

Retailer: Aldi Nord Germany

Manufacturer: Vidal

The winners in this year's competition will be announced in mid-March.