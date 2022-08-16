Germany's Edeka Launches New Ice Tea Brand

German retailer Edeka has announced the launch of Tea Rich – a new, private-label ice tea brand in four flavours.

The four SKUs include watermelon, mango-passion fruit, lemon-cactus fruit and raspberry-blueberry in 750 ml packs.

The range will be available from mid-August 2022, the company added.

The SKUs are made with black tea extract, with each variety having its own taste.

Packaging Highlights

The packaging features bright colours, which is a deviation from the classic design of other ice tea brands offered by the retailer.

With the tagline 'Fetter Remix aus Eistee und Flavour!' (Bold remix of iced tea and flavour!) the four iced tea SKUs aim to appeal to a younger target group, Edeka noted.

Focus on Local, Organic Products

Elsewhere, Moers-based cooperative Edeka Rhein-Ruhr has reaffirmed its commitment to offer more local produce through its meinLand private-label brand.

Dirk Neuhaus, managing director of Edeka Rhein-Ruhr, said, "As a cooperative, we are firmly anchored in NRW and feel connected to the region. That's why we rely on meinLand. In this way, we give regional foods and our partner companies a prominent platform and strengthen their appreciation."

In June of this year, the retailer announced an alliance with Naturland as it aims to expand its organic offering.

The collaboration will see the addition of approximately 40 new regional and international Naturland-certified products to the retailer's Naturkind and Edeka Bio range.

