Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Private Label

Germany's Edeka Launches New Ice Tea Brand

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

German retailer Edeka has announced the launch of Tea Rich – a new, private-label ice tea brand in four flavours.

The four SKUs include watermelon, mango-passion fruit, lemon-cactus fruit and raspberry-blueberry in 750 ml packs.

The range will be available from mid-August 2022, the company added.

The SKUs are made with black tea extract, with each variety having its own taste.

Packaging Highlights

The packaging features bright colours, which is a deviation from the classic design of other ice tea brands offered by the retailer.

With the tagline 'Fetter Remix aus Eistee und Flavour!' (Bold remix of iced tea and flavour!) the four iced tea SKUs aim to appeal to a younger target group, Edeka noted.

Focus on Local, Organic Products

Elsewhere, Moers-based cooperative Edeka Rhein-Ruhr has reaffirmed its commitment to offer more local produce through its meinLand private-label brand.

Dirk Neuhaus, managing director of Edeka Rhein-Ruhr, said, "As a cooperative, we are firmly anchored in NRW and feel connected to the region. That's why we rely on meinLand. In this way, we give regional foods and our partner companies a prominent platform and strengthen their appreciation."

In June of this year, the retailer announced an alliance with Naturland as it aims to expand its organic offering.

The collaboration will see the addition of approximately 40 new regional and international Naturland-certified products to the retailer's Naturkind and Edeka Bio range.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest private-label news. Article by Dave Simpson. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Private Label

TreeHouse Foods To Sell Part Of Meal Prep Business
2
Private Label

Intermarché Cuts Salt, Sugar Content In PorSi Range
3
Private Label

IPLC Names New DACH Market Partner
4
Private Label

Portugal's Continente Expands Insect-Based Products Offer
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com