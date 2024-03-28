52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Private Label

Hazelnut Cream Giant Nutkao Up for Sale: Reports

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Hazelnut Cream Giant Nutkao Up for Sale: Reports

Nutkao, one of the leading Italian producers of private-label hazelnut cream, is reportedly exploring a sale of around 80% of the company, according to daily Corriere della Sera.

Founded in 1982 by Giuseppe Braida, a former Ferrero executive, Nutkao boasts impressive financials and has attracted interest from various potential buyers.

Interested Parties

German companies Baronie, which owns brands such as Alprose, Duc d'O, and Kruger of Ludwig Schokolade fame, French company Andros, owners of Biscuiterie Saint-Michel and Bonne Maman, and Spanish private-label producer Natra are all rumoured to be interested.

Another potential strategic buyer is Lindt, as Nutkao currently supplies liquid chocolate to Lindt brands like Suissa and Pernigotti.

Investment funds Towerbrook, Bain, Capvis, Rhone Capital, and Bc Partners are also reportedly circling, attracted by Nutkao's strong financials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key Decision Maker

Nutkao is currently majority-owned by White Bridge Investments, while the Braida family holds the remaining 20% of Nutkao and manages the company's operations.

Nutkao has strong financials, with revenue of €340 million, of which two-thirds comes from exports, while the operating margin is around €40 million.

Besides its main production plant in Canove di Govone near Cuneo, the company has a global presence, with production facilities in North Carolina in the United States.

Based on these factors, the advisors managing the sale, Vitale & Co., believe Nutkao's valuation could exceed €500 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Located in Govone near Nutella's birthplace (Alba), the company focuses solely on private-label production, for retailers like Esselunga, Conad, and Carrefour, not competing directly with Nutella.

Elsewhere, revenues at the family-owned Italian food group Ferrero rose 21% to €17 billion in the fiscal year ended August 2023, boosted by organic growth and acquisitions.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Private Label

European Private Label Awards 2024 – Winners Announced
European Private Label Awards 2024 &ndash;&nbsp;Winners Announced
2
Private Label

Amcor’s Consumer Research Reveals The Power Of Private Labels
Amcor&rsquo;s Consumer Research Reveals The Power Of Private Labels
3
Private Label

Carrefour Saw The Biggest Increase In Private-Label Sales In France Last Year
Carrefour Saw The Biggest Increase In Private-Label Sales In France Last Year
4
Private Label

Kroger Rolls Out New Own-Brand Seafood Items
Kroger Rolls Out New Own-Brand Seafood Items
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com