Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Private Label

Kaufland Develops Beach Toys Made From Recycled Materials

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

German retailer Kaufland has created a line of beach toys made from at least 80% recycled plastic.

The toys have been developed alongside PreZero, the environmental division of the Schwarz Group, which is responsible for disposal and recycling management as well as the subsequent production of granules from used plastic.

'Sustainable And Ecological'

“The sustainable and ecological design of our range is important to us," commented Moritz Freitag, head of toy purchasing at Kaufland.

As part of its plastic strategy REset Plastic, Kaufland and the wider Schwarz Group are working on reducing the use of plastic and using more recycled plastic in order to get one step closer to the vision of 'Less plastic - closed cycles'.

The range includes five different products. The toy vehicles were made from 80% recycled and 20% new granulate, while all other products were made entirely from recycled granulate.

Read More: Lidl, Kaufland Owner Increases Sales To €133.6bn In 2021

Production Process

For the production of the products, plastic waste from private households and the branches is collected by PreZero, cleaned, and then processed into plastic regranulate.

This results in more environmentally-friendly products, the retailer said.

In addition, the entire recycling and manufacturing process for the range takes place in Europe, making it even more sustainable due to the short transport routes involved.

Last year, Kaufland, together with PreZero, brought practical household products made from recycled plastic to the market, including storage boxes, organisers, waste bins, and collapsable boxes. It followed this up with a range of recycled kitchen utensils earlier this year.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more private-label news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Private Label

Co-op Introduces New Food-To-Go Products, Reduces Packaging
2
Features

The Private-Label Issue – SPAR Hungary
3
Features

The Private-Label Issue – Delhaize
4
Features

Private Brand Innovation Needs To Come To The Fore, Says Daymon
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com