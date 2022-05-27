Kaufland Develops Beach Toys Made From Recycled Materials

German retailer Kaufland has created a line of beach toys made from at least 80% recycled plastic.

The toys have been developed alongside PreZero, the environmental division of the Schwarz Group, which is responsible for disposal and recycling management as well as the subsequent production of granules from used plastic.

'Sustainable And Ecological'

“The sustainable and ecological design of our range is important to us," commented Moritz Freitag, head of toy purchasing at Kaufland.

As part of its plastic strategy REset Plastic, Kaufland and the wider Schwarz Group are working on reducing the use of plastic and using more recycled plastic in order to get one step closer to the vision of 'Less plastic - closed cycles'.

The range includes five different products. The toy vehicles were made from 80% recycled and 20% new granulate, while all other products were made entirely from recycled granulate.

Production Process

For the production of the products, plastic waste from private households and the branches is collected by PreZero, cleaned, and then processed into plastic regranulate.

This results in more environmentally-friendly products, the retailer said.

In addition, the entire recycling and manufacturing process for the range takes place in Europe, making it even more sustainable due to the short transport routes involved.

Last year, Kaufland, together with PreZero, brought practical household products made from recycled plastic to the market, including storage boxes, organisers, waste bins, and collapsable boxes. It followed this up with a range of recycled kitchen utensils earlier this year.

