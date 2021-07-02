Kaufland Launches Private-Label Brand K-Wertschätze

Published on Jul 2 2021 9:29 AM in Private Label tagged: Germany / Kaufland / Schwarz Group / K-Wertschätze

German retailer Kaufland has launched a new private-label brand K-Wertschätze that focuses on high animal welfare standards.

The brand highlights the retailer’s commitment to improving the living condition of livestock in its supply chain.

Currently, the brand offers around 25 milk, yoghurt, cheese and meat products.

Robert Pudelko, head of sustainability purchasing at Kaufland, said, “The continuous improvement of animal welfare is very important to us, but it can only be achieved if the purchase of these products becomes a matter of course for consumers.

"With K-Wertätze, we make it very easy for our customers to opt for more animal welfare in their daily shopping."

Animal Welfare Standards

The brand ensures that its products are sourced from animals raised in farms that exceed legal requirements for welfare standards.

The measures include more space and physical movement for cows, pigs and chickens and a GMO-free diet.

The living conditions for cows prohibit tethering. Farms are also required to arrange for controlled space per animal, a good barn environment with plenty of daylight, and some barns with open fronts.

For pigs, suppliers need to provide 40% more space than legally required and fresh air through open-air sessions or open-front stalls.

The brand sources poultry and associated products from slow-growing breeds, reared mainly on traditional family farms in a free-range system.

'Clear Conscience'

“Our customers should know that they can buy products of animal origin from Kaufland with a clear conscience. That is why all K-Wertätze products are certified according to recognised animal welfare standards and programmes,” Pudelko added.

The company recently switched to 100% recycled plastic (rPET) for all non-returnable PET bottles offered under Kaufland and Lidl's own-brand products manufactured by Schwarz Production. [Image Courtesy:©Kaufland]