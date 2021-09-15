ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Kesko To Launch Mulled Wine Made From Discarded Apples

Published on Sep 15 2021 9:20 AM in Private Label tagged: Kesko / Mulled Wine / Hyvis Glögi

Kesko To Launch Mulled Wine Made From Discarded Apples

Finland's Kesko is to launch mulled wine (glögi) made with discarded raw materials that would otherwise end up in waste.

The product is designed on the lines of Hyvis juice, which uses fruit, berries and vegetables that are edible but not deemed fit for sale in supermarkets due to their appearance.

The drink, Hyvis Glögi, will be made using quality-checked apples that will not make their way to the supermarket shelves.

The first batch of Hyvis glögi will be rolled out in Kesko stores this autumn.

The retailer added that more than 9,000 bottles of Hyvis glögi have already been sold in advance.

'A Modern Climate Action'

Timo Jäske, vice-president for sustainability in the grocery trade at Kesko, stated, "Food waste is a major contributor to climate change and therefore reducing waste is a task we all share. Buying [these] products is a modern climate action - customers find it an easy and concrete way to contribute to reducing food waste."

K Group is actively working to reduce food waste – a major global problem.

The company seeks to minimise waste from its own operations and use the remaining bio-waste in biogas production.

Food Waste Prevention

In 2020, K-food stores reduced waste by a record 9%.

Advertisement

In May of this year, Kesko workers from Lahti, brewers from Teerenpeli brewery, and bakers from the Pulla-Pojat bakery collaborated on a new circular economy project to make beer and new bread from K-stores' waste bread.

Jäske said, "Preventive measures such as ordering systems that predict sales, efficient logistics, staff training, and optimisation of packaging characteristics play an important role.

"As the best-before date or the expiry date approaches, products can be sold at a reduced price and donated to charity. Only then can non-food waste be used for energy production."

This is the ninth time the K-Group will participate in the 'Waste Week,' which will be celebrated next week.

K Group and Motiva are organising a web event to mark the occasion, where the latest research on food waste and practical solutions will be presented.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Private Label news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Finland's Kesko Sees Grocery Sales Continue To Rise

Finland's Kesko Sees Grocery Sales Continue To Rise
Finland's Kesko Group Sees Sales Up By Double Digits In June

Finland's Kesko Group Sees Sales Up By Double Digits In June
The Private Label Issue – Kesko

The Private Label Issue – Kesko
K-Group Collaborates With Fortum On Plastic Recycling

K-Group Collaborates With Fortum On Plastic Recycling
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Private Label

Kaufland, Lidl Introduce Household Products From Recycled Plastic Mon, 13 Sep 2021

Kaufland, Lidl Introduce Household Products From Recycled Plastic
Lidl Belgium Launches ZAAM Campaign Wed, 8 Sep 2021

Lidl Belgium Launches ZAAM Campaign
McBride Sees Profit Drop 17.8% As Raw Material Costs Surge Tue, 7 Sep 2021

McBride Sees Profit Drop 17.8% As Raw Material Costs Surge
Eroski Removes Palm Oil From Own-Brand Products Tue, 7 Sep 2021

Eroski Removes Palm Oil From Own-Brand Products
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN