Kesko To Launch Mulled Wine Made From Discarded Apples

Published on Sep 15 2021 9:20 AM in Private Label tagged: Kesko / Mulled Wine / Hyvis Glögi

Finland's Kesko is to launch mulled wine (glögi) made with discarded raw materials that would otherwise end up in waste.

The product is designed on the lines of Hyvis juice, which uses fruit, berries and vegetables that are edible but not deemed fit for sale in supermarkets due to their appearance.

The drink, Hyvis Glögi, will be made using quality-checked apples that will not make their way to the supermarket shelves.

The first batch of Hyvis glögi will be rolled out in Kesko stores this autumn.

The retailer added that more than 9,000 bottles of Hyvis glögi have already been sold in advance.

'A Modern Climate Action'

Timo Jäske, vice-president for sustainability in the grocery trade at Kesko, stated, "Food waste is a major contributor to climate change and therefore reducing waste is a task we all share. Buying [these] products is a modern climate action - customers find it an easy and concrete way to contribute to reducing food waste."

K Group is actively working to reduce food waste – a major global problem.

The company seeks to minimise waste from its own operations and use the remaining bio-waste in biogas production.

Food Waste Prevention

In 2020, K-food stores reduced waste by a record 9%.

In May of this year, Kesko workers from Lahti, brewers from Teerenpeli brewery, and bakers from the Pulla-Pojat bakery collaborated on a new circular economy project to make beer and new bread from K-stores' waste bread.

Jäske said, "Preventive measures such as ordering systems that predict sales, efficient logistics, staff training, and optimisation of packaging characteristics play an important role.

"As the best-before date or the expiry date approaches, products can be sold at a reduced price and donated to charity. Only then can non-food waste be used for energy production."

This is the ninth time the K-Group will participate in the 'Waste Week,' which will be celebrated next week.

K Group and Motiva are organising a web event to mark the occasion, where the latest research on food waste and practical solutions will be presented.