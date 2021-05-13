Laboratorios Maverick: A Leading Name In Hygiene, Personal-Care Products

Published on May 13 2021 11:42 AM in Private Label tagged: Spain / Personal Care / Hygiene Products / Laboratorios Maverick

Laboratorios Maverick, a leading manufacturer of innovative, sustainable hygiene and personal-care products, is positioning itself for future growth, as managing director Pedro Pérez tells ESM.

ESM: Laboratorios Maverick celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. In what ways has the business evolved over the decades?

Pedro Pérez: Laboratorios Maverick is a privately owned company, which, since its foundation, has focused on the development and manufacture of care – true care – which we transform into hygiene and personal-care products for our partners.

We have two manufacturing sites: in Tarragona, where the company was founded, and Madrid, which was acquired in 2010. Both factories complement each other perfectly – we offer state-of-the-art automation for large-scale production in Tarragona and flexibility for smaller volumes in Madrid – ensuring that we can deliver all kinds of hygiene and personal-care products.

We are fully dedicated to our customers, and we have evolved over the years, to offer a 360-degree, high-quality service, broadly covering the needs of our customers, from the definition of a product and development of its formula to the manufacture of the corresponding packaging. This is the Maverick way.

Laboratorios Maverick recently upgraded its research and development facilities. What improvements did you make, and what have been the benefits of this?

In 2017, we decided to focus on offering a more complete service every day, focusing on talent and technology.

The R&D centre has 70 senior researchers, great scientists with extensive international experience, and all the necessary equipment for the development of formulations, as well as for the validation of product functionality. A client can come in with an idea and check out with a product proposal ‘in their shopping bag’.

Last year, Laboratorios Maverick announced a new group strategic plan, running from 2020 to 2025. What does this entail?

In the coming years, we will invest heavily in innovation and new product developments with our DNA – the highest possible quality at the lowest possible price – while transforming our processes and technologies to be at the leading edge of sustainability and subcontractor service.

We have already achieved, since the launch of the new Strategic Plan, several milestones with agreements with leading multinational companies and increased our exports to over 12 different countries. Our factories will be at full steam to supply our ongoing and new customers globally.

There is a natural transformation taking place in our company, as our manufacturing units have all been certified as zero waste. We have commenced using certified sustainable palm oil – RSPO – and we are committed to 13 goals of the UN Global Compact. This is also illustrated by our Sedex SMETA certification.