Lidl Belgium Launches ZAAM Campaign

Published on Sep 8 2021 7:28 AM in Private Label tagged: Sustainability / Lidl Belgium / Beter Leven / ZAAM

Lidl Belgium is set to replace its own-brand range of products that carry a sustainable label with a new campaign called ZAAM.

This means replacing one in five products currently on shelves in-store, as the retailer aims to dissuade consumers from the idea that sustainability equals expensive.

According to the chain, 'it is only sustainable if everyone can afford it.'

ZAAM Campaign

Through its ambitious sustainability strategy, Lidl Belgium has taken steps towards a more sustainable range in recent years and the targets for the coming years remain high.

The ZAAM campaign will see the retailer stock products with a positive impact on people, animals, and the planet.

This includes products that protect biodiversity, prevent excessive use of raw materials and water and combat pollution, and are pocket friendly.

Isabelle Colbrandt, spokesperson at Lidl Belgium, commented on the move, saying, "We realise all too well that our planet is under pressure and Lidl has a part in that too. As a supermarket chain, we want to take our responsibility. For example, our range of fish is 95% sustainable and, for example, since 2017 we have been the first (and to date the only) Belgian retailer to place only fresh pork with the Beter Leven quality mark in its cooling counters."

"We want to continue to offer as many sustainable products as possible. But they don't have to be more expensive than other products. That is why we now only go for 'ZAAM'. The meaning of 'expensive' in 'sustainable' may not refer to 'price', but many people still associate sustainability with something pricey. And we want to change that with this campaign. Because it is only sustainable if everyone can afford it," added Colbrandt.

Lidl Belgium offers ZAAM products at reasonable prices by purchasing larger volumes of a limited items, and investing the savings into sustainability initiatives.

Lidl Belgium Sustainability Strategy

Since 2016, Lidl has incorporated sustainability into a transparent strategy. It conducts rigorous measurement of Lidl's CO2 footprint across the entire chain, including suppliers.

The retailer worked hard last year on setting new sustainability goals for the next five years.

It raised its targets in some areas and added three new targets in the form of water, biodiversity and local anchoring.

One in five Lidl products already carry a sustainability label and the goal is to achieve 10% more turnover every year from sustainable products.

In addition, Lidl Belgium sells a large number of different organic products, with a turnover growth of 172% over five years.

Meat, poultry, eggs, and milk on the shelves are almost 100% locally sourced.

By 2025, the retailer aims to cut food loss by half. Products close to their expiry date will be sold at prices of 20 cents, 50 cents or €1 via the 'Good Taste, Zero Waste' project.

This will prevent 1,078 tonnes of food from being wasted annually.

All proceeds will go to the food banks, the discounter added. Last year, the proceeds amounted €265,000.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.