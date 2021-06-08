Lidl Germany Expands Climate-Neutral Range

Published on Jun 8 2021 12:59 PM in Private Label tagged: Lidl / Environment / Cien / Lidl Germany

Lidl Germany has expanded its climate-neutral range with the addition of new body care and cleaning products.

The retailer relies on certified climate protection projects to offset emissions from the 'nature' range of products under Lidl's own-brand labels.

Climate-Neutral Range

Lidl Germany is offering more climate-friendly alternatives in its own-brand body care and cleaning products range with immediate effect.

The new additions include products under its Cien and W5 banners, among others.

The discounter offsets the emissions during production, packaging, transport, and disposal through recognised gold standard-certified climate protection projects.

In addition, Lidl Germany is supporting the construction of a solar park in India, the repair of drinking fountains in Eritrea, and the reforestation projects in Uganda.

The group already offers climate-neutral products under its vegan own-brand label 'Vemondo'.

These products feature the 'climate-neutral' on their packaging.

The gradual expansion of the climate-neutral range is part of the 'Lidl climate offensive' to avoid, reduce, or offset CO2 emissions.

As part of the Schwarz Group's membership in the Science-Based Target Initiative, Lidl Germany aims to help achieve the Paris Agreement climate protection goals.

Climate Offensive

Lidl Germany has been analysing and publishing its carbon footprint status since 2018.

The company reduces unavoidable greenhouse gas emissions by implementing energy-saving technology in its stores and logistics centres.

The group switched to 100% green electricity from European hydropower in August 2020, which is a cleaner source of energy.

The increased use of gas-powered trucks results in the retailer's fleet has resulted in around 25% less CO2 emissions.

The conversion to natural refrigerants to operate freezer cabinets and shelves saves 129 tonnes of CO2 annually and per branch, the retailer added.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.